The wrong home office decor can create a stressful environment for work - if you're anything like me, there's nothing worse than a cluttered desk and mis-matched furniture. So, I've hand-picked 32 white home office essentials that help you achieve the calming 'clean desk' look.

Starting with the essentials, I've paired this all-white ergonomic office chair with this FlexiSpot standing desk. As someone who reviews office furniture, this is a lovely choice - it's from one of my top-rated companies, the cost is superb, and unlike many desks at this price, the desktop is a single piece offering greater stability.

For crisp-white home office technology, this Crua curved 4K monitor is staggeringly well-priced. Couple that with the white keyboard and mouse combo, an ultra-stylish smart speaker, and a 5TB external hard drive from the always reliable Western Digital.

I've also tracked down some beautifully minimalist stationery, desk and file organizers, and home decor, including wall art and rugs for creating a calming zone that makes working from home a true pleasure.