The ultimate gear guide for a privacy-obsessed home office: 33 essentials for creating a secure workspace sanctuary
Work in peace and privacy with stylish home office decor and essential gadgets
Whether you're working on top secret files, with data-sensitive information, or just want to work in peace, I've been tracking down the home office decor and devices that puts privacy front and center of your workspace.
So, alongside a rustic-style desk with built-in under-desk privacy panel and a lockable storage cabinet, I've included gadgets for securing your privacy at work. My favorite has to be this 4-in-1 USB data blocker and the identity protection roller for your files.
For co-working, there's a privacy screen for your monitor (it's available in loads of screen sizes), freestanding privacy panel, and a classic cross-cut shredder that's vital when working with sensitive data. I've also picked out some sleek and discreet home decor in subtle shades of greys that help create a private, distraction-free zone.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.