The ultimate gear guide for a privacy-obsessed home office: 33 essentials for creating a secure workspace sanctuary

Whether you're working on top secret files, with data-sensitive information, or just want to work in peace, I've been tracking down the home office decor and devices that puts privacy front and center of your workspace.

So, alongside a rustic-style desk with built-in under-desk privacy panel and a lockable storage cabinet, I've included gadgets for securing your privacy at work. My favorite has to be this 4-in-1 USB data blocker and the identity protection roller for your files.

For co-working, there's a privacy screen for your monitor (it's available in loads of screen sizes), freestanding privacy panel, and a classic cross-cut shredder that's vital when working with sensitive data. I've also picked out some sleek and discreet home decor in subtle shades of greys that help create a private, distraction-free zone.