I've picked 20 stunning yet practical home office accessories and stationery essentials for true blue lovers like me

Deals
By published

Everything you need to bring a flash of color to your WFH workspace

blue
(Image credit: Future)

Looking to bring a flash of color to your workspace in the New Year? I've hand-picked 20 true blue home office accessories spanning the full spectrum of work essentials from stationery and organization tools to home office decor and productivity-enhancing devices.

Don't miss the Nowlike typewriter-style wireless keyboard and mouse combo, which brings a cool retro feel to your desk. There's Tuitager 9s wireless headphones for adding a touch of color to video calls. And, of course, the Globe Electric Company's classically styled blue LED desk lamp for those long winter nights at work.

CATEGORIES
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top