I've picked 20 stunning yet practical home office accessories and stationery essentials for true blue lovers like me

Looking to bring a flash of color to your workspace in the New Year? I've hand-picked 20 true blue home office accessories spanning the full spectrum of work essentials from stationery and organization tools to home office decor and productivity-enhancing devices.

Don't miss the Nowlike typewriter-style wireless keyboard and mouse combo, which brings a cool retro feel to your desk. There's Tuitager 9s wireless headphones for adding a touch of color to video calls. And, of course, the Globe Electric Company's classically styled blue LED desk lamp for those long winter nights at work.

For upgrading your office furniture, I love the Acme Midriaks wooden-top writing desk, which boasts two USB ports and two mains outlets for your devices. I wish more included these to help me clear the clutter of cables trailing down the back of the desk.

I'm pairing that with the Armen Living mid-century style light blue upholstered chair with patterned oak finish and the Kayfia under-desk footrest for added comfort.

But most important of all for any true professional is the Azfunn ceramic blue coffee mug and cup warmer. Because we all need a caffeine boost, right?

You can check out all my 20 true-blue recommendations below.