I hand-picked 33 home office finds for creating a serene mint green workspace

Creating a mint-green home office brings a wave of freshness that makes working from home feel serene. I've hand-picked 33 essentials - from gadgets and gear to artful home decor - that perfectly complements your workspace.

If you only choose one thing, I strongly recommend the Leuchtturm1917 A5 notebook - it's easily the best Moleskine alternative I've ever used, rivalling it in almost every way imaginable.

But you'll find a wealth of options here, like a classy mint green desk lamp, ultra-useful multi-port USB, and FlexiSpot's clean-white standing desk that complements your desk accessories and lets them really stand out. I'm also a big fan of this mint green ergonomic office chair with all the support I look for when reviewing this type of office furniture, all at a budget price.