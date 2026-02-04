I hand-picked 33 home office finds for creating a serene mint green workspace
Creating a mint-green home office brings a wave of freshness that makes working from home feel serene. I've hand-picked 33 essentials - from gadgets and gear to artful home decor - that perfectly complements your workspace.
If you only choose one thing, I strongly recommend the Leuchtturm1917 A5 notebook - it's easily the best Moleskine alternative I've ever used, rivalling it in almost every way imaginable.
But you'll find a wealth of options here, like a classy mint green desk lamp, ultra-useful multi-port USB, and FlexiSpot's clean-white standing desk that complements your desk accessories and lets them really stand out. I'm also a big fan of this mint green ergonomic office chair with all the support I look for when reviewing this type of office furniture, all at a budget price.
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
