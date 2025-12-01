Creating a calming, minimalist office space at home can help improve focus and drive greater productivity.



For almost a decade, I have been working remotely. During that time, my workspaces have ranged from the kitchen table to my own dedicated office space.

I've spent a lot of time picking the perfect mix of items to add to my space. Considering everything from essential items like a desk, chair, and laptop, to small luxuries like candles and plants that help create a productive ambiance.



Right now, I have a minimalist, 'dark-mode' office space. But have been considering switching it up and aiming for a lighter, white-themed aesthetic - especially now that many of the products I have my eye on are in the Cyber Monday sale.



Below, I have curated these products into one space, helping you create your own white, minimalist home office.

Selected by Selected by Owain Williams Editor (Website Builders), TechRadar Pro I was allocated my first desk as a Business and Marketing Apprentice back in 2011. Since then, I have been hooked on creating a calming and productive office space to work from. Now I've been working from home for almost 10 years, I spend a considerable amount of time trying new combinations of office set up, aiming for the perfect minimalist set up.

Essentials

Functional additions