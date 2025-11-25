Jump to:

Our top-rated office chair gets a big discount for Black Friday - but that's not the only professional furniture discounted in Branch's massive Sale of the Year

Deals
By published

Standing desks and office chairs are on sale for Black Friday

branch black friday
(Image credit: Branch / Future)
Jump to:

This Black Friday, there are lots of great home office sales around, and these Branch deals are no different.

Branch is a great quality brand, and these savings make some of the best office chairs and the best standing desks an extra reasonable price.

For more savings, see our round-ups of the best Black Friday office chair deals and Black Friday standing desk deals. And visit our Black Friday home office deals hub for the latest discounts across office furniture and tech.

Our top Branch deals

Branch Verve Chair
Save $90
Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $509 at Branch
Read moreRead less

We rated this chair a full 5 stars - and it sits firmly in the mid-range price point for chairs, so if you need a budget option, keep scrolling for our other offers. But, if you want a comfortable, stylish and highly adjustable office chair - this is our pick.

View Deal
Branch Duo Standing Desk
Save $83
Branch Duo Standing Desk: was $549 now $466 at Branch
Read moreRead less

This is another 5-star product for us, with a 275lbs weight capacity, useful storage drawer, and fantastic value for money. It only has two height presets, so if you're a little indecisive, you may want one with four or five - but if you don't mind adjusting the height with the controller yourself, it's a great pick.

View Deal

More Branch deals

Branch Ergonomic chair pro
Save $75
Branch Ergonomic chair pro: was $499 now $424 at Branch
Read moreRead less

I've reviewed this chair myself, and still use it in my home office. Whilst I admit it took a long time to assemble, it was worth it. It come with high quality materials, an ergonomic design, and fantastic lumbar support.

View Deal
Branch Ergonomic Chair
Save $54
Branch Ergonomic Chair : was $359 now $305 at Branch
Read moreRead less

This is a slightly earlier version of the above - it's cheaper and a little more basic, but it's a great option for someone who wants an ergonomic chair with lots of support. It's a very breathable material, but it's firm and sturdy.

View Deal
Branch Softside Chair
Save $45
Branch Softside Chair: was $299 now $254 at Branch
Read moreRead less

This is a slight deviation from the normal Branch ergonomic design. It's still got mid and high back options and hybrid cushions for comfort, but it's not the normal design. You can remove the arm rests, tilt the tension, and adjust the height.

View Deal
Branch Daily Chair
Save $39
Branch Daily Chair: was $259 now $220 at Branch
Read moreRead less

This is a really stylish option for a modern office - and it's super affordable too. It has a breathable mesh material but only light lumbar material - and it's best for heights 5"0 to 6"0 - so if you're on the taller side, this one might not be for you.

View Deal
Branch Aire Chair
Save $75
Branch Aire Chair: was $499 now $424 at Branch
Read moreRead less

Yet another sleek design - made for all day comfort. It has weight activated mechanisms and 6 points of adjustments for a personalized experience. It doesn't look as sturdy as other chairs on this list, but it got an impressive 4 stars in our review.

View Deal
Branch Four Leg Standing Desk
Save $143
Branch Four Leg Standing Desk: was $949 now $806 at Branch
Read moreRead less

The Four Leg Standing Desk looks pretty unassuming, but it comes with built-in cord management, a premium plywood tabletop, and three memory presets. Interestingly, it has a four-motor design, and built-in cord management.

View Deal
Branch Standing Desk
Save $113
Branch Standing Desk: was $749 now $636 at Branch
Read moreRead less

This is a more classic looking standing desk - with 4 memory presets and a low-decibel motor. It's missing some storage space, but it's a really solid option for a simple standing desk.

View Deal

More deals to consider

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top