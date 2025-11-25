Our top-rated office chair gets a big discount for Black Friday - but that's not the only professional furniture discounted in Branch's massive Sale of the Year
Standing desks and office chairs are on sale for Black Friday
This Black Friday, there are lots of great home office sales around, and these Branch deals are no different.
Branch is a great quality brand, and these savings make some of the best office chairs and the best standing desks an extra reasonable price.
My favorite desk on the list is the Duo Standing Desk , which scored really highly in our full review (which you can read here) - thanks, in part, to the great price (made even better by the sale), and the fantastic storage options.
The Branch Verve Chair is our top pick for office chair, getting our top spot for best overall office chair of 2025, and similarly coming with a fantastic deal this Black Friday. You can access the discounts with the code BFCM.
For more savings, see our round-ups of the best Black Friday office chair deals and Black Friday standing desk deals. And visit our Black Friday home office deals hub for the latest discounts across office furniture and tech.
Our top Branch deals
We rated this chair a full 5 stars - and it sits firmly in the mid-range price point for chairs, so if you need a budget option, keep scrolling for our other offers. But, if you want a comfortable, stylish and highly adjustable office chair - this is our pick.
This is another 5-star product for us, with a 275lbs weight capacity, useful storage drawer, and fantastic value for money. It only has two height presets, so if you're a little indecisive, you may want one with four or five - but if you don't mind adjusting the height with the controller yourself, it's a great pick.
More Branch deals
I've reviewed this chair myself, and still use it in my home office. Whilst I admit it took a long time to assemble, it was worth it. It come with high quality materials, an ergonomic design, and fantastic lumbar support.
This is a slightly earlier version of the above - it's cheaper and a little more basic, but it's a great option for someone who wants an ergonomic chair with lots of support. It's a very breathable material, but it's firm and sturdy.
This is a slight deviation from the normal Branch ergonomic design. It's still got mid and high back options and hybrid cushions for comfort, but it's not the normal design. You can remove the arm rests, tilt the tension, and adjust the height.
This is a really stylish option for a modern office - and it's super affordable too. It has a breathable mesh material but only light lumbar material - and it's best for heights 5"0 to 6"0 - so if you're on the taller side, this one might not be for you.
Yet another sleek design - made for all day comfort. It has weight activated mechanisms and 6 points of adjustments for a personalized experience. It doesn't look as sturdy as other chairs on this list, but it got an impressive 4 stars in our review.
The Four Leg Standing Desk looks pretty unassuming, but it comes with built-in cord management, a premium plywood tabletop, and three memory presets. Interestingly, it has a four-motor design, and built-in cord management.
This is a more classic looking standing desk - with 4 memory presets and a low-decibel motor. It's missing some storage space, but it's a really solid option for a simple standing desk.
More deals to consider
