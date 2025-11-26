My number one office chair gets a discount of almost $100 - and not even Amazon can beat that for Black Friday

The Branch Verve office chair has been my top pick office chair for modern professionals for a long time now - and right now, the Verve is $509 at Branch (was $599).

As someone who tests office chairs for a living, I recently re-reviewed every entry in my guide to the best office chairs. And the Branch Verve never left the top spot. For me, it's the perfect blend of style and specs.

The Verve is unlike so many standard office chairs in its design, making it the perfect fit for modern workspaces. I also like how many colorways there are for this chair, making it a lot easier to find one that suits your tastes and set-up. And it offers the sort of ergonomic comfort you typically only get from chairs that are twice the price.

Not even Amazon can beat Branch's Black Friday discount, where even the lowest-cost model in black sits at $510, and others cost a lot more. It's not the only Branch office chair to get a discount in the company's 'Sale of the Year' - and I've listed those below too. But for me, the Branch Verve reigns supreme.

Today's best Black Friday deal from Branch

Save $90 Branch Verve office chair: was $599 now $509 at Branch Read more Read less ▼ The Branch Verve office chair delivers an excellent blend of style and comfort, as we discovered in our review. It's ergonomic, adjustable, and we found it well-suited for use at home and in the office, whether you need an office chair for work or play. During tests, we used the chair for up to 12 hours a day and never once experienced any sort of fatigue. Lumbar support is adjustable, and general chair adjustments are easy to make and fine-tune for maximum comfort. This was an easy 5-star recommendation for us, and we gave the chair a rare Editor's Choice award.

More Black Friday deals from Branch

Save $45 Branch Softside Chair: was $299 now $254 at Branch Read more Read less ▼ Branch has always offered stylish office chairs, but this one is unlike most traditional workspace seating - the Softside is a padded mid-back seat with hybrid cushioning designed for all-day sitting. A high-back version is also available. In our review, we highlighted its "cloud-like comfort for all-day use."

Save $39 Branch Daily Chair: was $259 now $220 at Branch Read more Read less ▼ Another contender for most stylish office chair - especially with the range of colors this one comes in. Alongside the modern style, it features a light lumbar support and plenty of adjustability.