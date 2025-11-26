Jump to:

My number one office chair gets a discount of almost $100 - and not even Amazon can beat that for Black Friday

Deals
By published

The Branch Verve is my top-rated office chair, and not even Amazon can match its low price in this Black Friday deal

Branch Verve on a sky blue background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Black Friday deals&#039;
(Image credit: Branch // Future)
Jump to:

The Branch Verve office chair has been my top pick office chair for modern professionals for a long time now - and right now, the Verve is $509 at Branch (was $599).

As someone who tests office chairs for a living, I recently re-reviewed every entry in my guide to the best office chairs. And the Branch Verve never left the top spot. For me, it's the perfect blend of style and specs.

Today's best Black Friday deal from Branch

Branch Verve office chair
Save $90
Branch Verve office chair: was $599 now $509 at Branch
Read moreRead less

The Branch Verve office chair delivers an excellent blend of style and comfort, as we discovered in our review. It's ergonomic, adjustable, and we found it well-suited for use at home and in the office, whether you need an office chair for work or play.

During tests, we used the chair for up to 12 hours a day and never once experienced any sort of fatigue. Lumbar support is adjustable, and general chair adjustments are easy to make and fine-tune for maximum comfort.

This was an easy 5-star recommendation for us, and we gave the chair a rare Editor's Choice award.

View Deal

More Black Friday deals from Branch

Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro
Save $75
Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $424 at Branch
Read moreRead less

When we reviewed the Branch Ergonomic Office Chair Pro, we found it delivered excellent levels of comfort with exceptional lumbar support, a modern and stylish design, and a high-quality build.

View Deal
Branch Ergonomic Chair
Save $54
Branch Ergonomic Chair : was $359 now $305 at Branch
Read moreRead less

The standard Ergonomic Chair from Branch is, we found in our review, a highly comfortable office chair with loads of adjustability options for fine-tuning comfort. The price for this one is especially attractive.

View Deal
Branch Softside Chair
Save $45
Branch Softside Chair: was $299 now $254 at Branch
Read moreRead less

Branch has always offered stylish office chairs, but this one is unlike most traditional workspace seating - the Softside is a padded mid-back seat with hybrid cushioning designed for all-day sitting. A high-back version is also available. In our review, we highlighted its "cloud-like comfort for all-day use."

View Deal
Branch Daily Chair
Save $39
Branch Daily Chair: was $259 now $220 at Branch
Read moreRead less

Another contender for most stylish office chair - especially with the range of colors this one comes in. Alongside the modern style, it features a light lumbar support and plenty of adjustability.

View Deal
Branch Aire Chair
Save $75
Branch Aire Chair: was $499 now $424 at Branch
Read moreRead less

The Branch Aire is a slim and sleek office chair. After using this seat, we loved the style, adjustability, and most importantly for workers, the breathability of this all-mesh model. In our review, we found it delivers "comfort and support for extended work periods."

View Deal
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top