My number one office chair gets a discount of almost $100 - and not even Amazon can beat that for Black Friday
The Branch Verve office chair has been my top pick office chair for modern professionals for a long time now - and right now, the Verve is $509 at Branch (was $599).
As someone who tests office chairs for a living, I recently re-reviewed every entry in my guide to the best office chairs. And the Branch Verve never left the top spot. For me, it's the perfect blend of style and specs.
The Verve is unlike so many standard office chairs in its design, making it the perfect fit for modern workspaces. I also like how many colorways there are for this chair, making it a lot easier to find one that suits your tastes and set-up. And it offers the sort of ergonomic comfort you typically only get from chairs that are twice the price.
Not even Amazon can beat Branch's Black Friday discount, where even the lowest-cost model in black sits at $510, and others cost a lot more. It's not the only Branch office chair to get a discount in the company's 'Sale of the Year' - and I've listed those below too. But for me, the Branch Verve reigns supreme.
For more savings, I'm now tracking all the best Black Friday office chair deals and Black Friday home office deals. Both feature Branch's office chairs there too.
Today's best Black Friday deal from Branch
The Branch Verve office chair delivers an excellent blend of style and comfort, as we discovered in our review. It's ergonomic, adjustable, and we found it well-suited for use at home and in the office, whether you need an office chair for work or play.
During tests, we used the chair for up to 12 hours a day and never once experienced any sort of fatigue. Lumbar support is adjustable, and general chair adjustments are easy to make and fine-tune for maximum comfort.
This was an easy 5-star recommendation for us, and we gave the chair a rare Editor's Choice award.
More Black Friday deals from Branch
When we reviewed the Branch Ergonomic Office Chair Pro, we found it delivered excellent levels of comfort with exceptional lumbar support, a modern and stylish design, and a high-quality build.
The standard Ergonomic Chair from Branch is, we found in our review, a highly comfortable office chair with loads of adjustability options for fine-tuning comfort. The price for this one is especially attractive.
Branch has always offered stylish office chairs, but this one is unlike most traditional workspace seating - the Softside is a padded mid-back seat with hybrid cushioning designed for all-day sitting. A high-back version is also available. In our review, we highlighted its "cloud-like comfort for all-day use."
Another contender for most stylish office chair - especially with the range of colors this one comes in. Alongside the modern style, it features a light lumbar support and plenty of adjustability.
The Branch Aire is a slim and sleek office chair. After using this seat, we loved the style, adjustability, and most importantly for workers, the breathability of this all-mesh model. In our review, we found it delivers "comfort and support for extended work periods."
