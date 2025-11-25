I love the style of these Eureka office chairs - but I love the Black Friday prices even more

This Black Friday, you'll probably see a good few office chair deals around - but the Eureka office chair deals are some of our favorite premium chairs on offer.

Eureka has some gorgeous products, including a some stunning standing desks - and these chairs are on the more expensive side of those on offer this Black Friday (although, chairs can be pretty pricey all round), and they won't be to everyone's taste - but personally, I think these are some of the best looking chairs available right now.

We've spent thousands of hours testing all the best office chairs around - so we have a pretty good idea of what's on offer. My personal favorite is the Regal Home Office Chair, it has great ergonomic features without looking like the usual ergonomic office chairs.

We also have a more general Black Friday home office deals hub if you're just looking to browse.

Our top Eureka chair deal for Black Friday

Save $40 Eureka Regal PU Leather Home Office Chair : was $269.99 now $229.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ We'll start with my favorite, the Regal PU Leather Home Office Chair. It has a three-segment back-rest that is designed for ergonomic decompression. But, above all it looks sleek and comfortable, with a classic design and quality build. It doesn't have a headrest - so if that's important to you, then there are others on this list that may be more suitable.

Today's other Eureka chair deals

Save $100 Eureka Mathias: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ With Premium Napa Leather and a sturdy aluminium base - the Mathias chair is built to last. This one has some pretty bulky arm rests, which would get pretty annoying for anyone who likes to sit crossed legged.

Save $10 Eureka Royal Microfiber Leather Executive Office Chair: was $449.99 now $439.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This Microfiber Leather chair comes with a breathable, reinforced leather for extra comfort. Unlike some others on this list, it does come with a height adjustable headrest, so you can chose a more ergonomic setup depending on your preference.

Save $100 Eureka Royal Renee Microfiber Leather Executive Office Chair: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is a really elegant looking chair, with a sleek design and premium upholstery. One thing to note with this chair is that it doesn't have adjustable headrest or armrests, so if you're particularly short or particularly tall, you might want to chose a chair that can be changed to your preferred heights.

Save $50 Eureka Alto Silicone Leather Executive Office Chair: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is another really nice looking chair - with a two-toned body which is made from silicone leather - It isn't very adjustable (apart from the seat height and tilt). That being said, it's one of my favorites on the list for its one-piece design.

More deals to consider