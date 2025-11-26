Save up to $350 on some of our top-scoring office furniture from Vari this Black Friday

Vari is one of those companies who just seems to understand what professionals need from their standing desks and office chairs. There's a reason why they rank among the best standing desks and best office chairs we've ever tested.

This year's Black Friday deals from Vari have some of our highest-scoring desks and chairs on sale, but the ones below are our top choices for every budget and workspace.

On the desk side, check out the Vari Ergo electric standing desk now $450 at Vari.com (was 669). This simple model one really impressed us during our review thanks to the smooth user experience and reasonable price.

On chairs, the Vari ComfortFlex is now $412 at Vari.com (was $550). Again, during testing, we were delighted with the performance here, finding it comfortable, supportive, and highly adjustable.

But these aren't the only models on a Black Friday deal - check out the full round-up below. For more savings on office furniture, the team are covering all the latest Black Friday home office deals, including Vari's line of desks and chairs.

Our top Black Friday Vari deals

Today's other Vari chair deals

Save $65 Vari Foundation Chair: was $260 now $195 at Vari Read more Read less ▼ This is a mesh chair with padded foam features integrated lumbar support and full adjustability of the seat, tilt and recline, and armrests. Available in three colors to suit your style and workspace.

Save $124 Vari Tempur-Pedic Chair: was $499 now $375 at Vari Read more Read less ▼ The Tempur-Pedic looks like your standard office chair, but there's more than meets the eye here. It comes with pressure relief and lumbar support as well as adaptive cushioning for extra comfort while you work.

Save $107 Vari Task Chair with Headrest: was $429 now $322 at Vari Read more Read less ▼ When we reviewed the Vari Task chair, we found it to be a very affordable ergonomic office chair with plenty of configurations and adjustability to suit your preferred comfort levels. It has a weight capacity of up to 300lbs, and is height adjustable with an ergonomic back rest for support - as well as the standard headrest, chair back, seat, armrests, and seat back tilt and tension.

Save $65 Vari Essential Task Chair: was $260 now $195 at Vari Read more Read less ▼ This is a simple take on the tried and tested Task Chair - a simple, classic design for the office, featuring a breathable mesh backrest, foam seat, and a 275lbs weight capacity. Like the other Vari products, it's not pretentious - just a solidly built and styled chair for a good price.

Today's other Vari standing desk deals

Save $192 Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge: was $769 now $577 at Vari Read more Read less ▼ The Vari electric standing desk with ComfortEdge is easily one of the best we've ever tested. If you prize ergonomic comfort, this is the one to choose, and in our review we highlighted the high-quality build and the tapered front edge that makes sitting or standing at the desk more relaxing. Height range is a broad 25in to 50.5in.