Save up to $350 on some of our top-scoring office furniture from Vari this Black Friday
Vari always scores highly in our reviews thanks to their simple designs and solid build quality, and for Black Friday they're getting discounts you won't want to miss
Vari is one of those companies who just seems to understand what professionals need from their standing desks and office chairs. There's a reason why they rank among the best standing desks and best office chairs we've ever tested.
This year's Black Friday deals from Vari have some of our highest-scoring desks and chairs on sale, but the ones below are our top choices for every budget and workspace.
On the desk side, check out the Vari Ergo electric standing desk now $450 at Vari.com (was 669). This simple model one really impressed us during our review thanks to the smooth user experience and reasonable price.
On chairs, the Vari ComfortFlex is now $412 at Vari.com (was $550). Again, during testing, we were delighted with the performance here, finding it comfortable, supportive, and highly adjustable.
But these aren't the only models on a Black Friday deal - check out the full round-up below. For more savings on office furniture, the team are covering all the latest Black Friday home office deals, including Vari's line of desks and chairs.
Our top Black Friday Vari deals
Read moreRead less▼
In our review, we found the Vari ComfortFlex to feature high adjustability, including the lumbar support, backrest height, and headrest, delivering comfort for both work and play throughout our tests.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a really simple, solid desk that during our review offered an extremely smooth experience. It's not a fancy or pretentious desk, and overall we found it an excellent choice for those who want a solid, no-frills standing desk at a reasonable price.
Today's other Vari chair deals
Read moreRead less▼
This is a mesh chair with padded foam features integrated lumbar support and full adjustability of the seat, tilt and recline, and armrests. Available in three colors to suit your style and workspace.
Read moreRead less▼
The Tempur-Pedic looks like your standard office chair, but there's more than meets the eye here. It comes with pressure relief and lumbar support as well as adaptive cushioning for extra comfort while you work.
Read moreRead less▼
When we reviewed the Vari Task chair, we found it to be a very affordable ergonomic office chair with plenty of configurations and adjustability to suit your preferred comfort levels. It has a weight capacity of up to 300lbs, and is height adjustable with an ergonomic back rest for support - as well as the standard headrest, chair back, seat, armrests, and seat back tilt and tension.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a simple take on the tried and tested Task Chair - a simple, classic design for the office, featuring a breathable mesh backrest, foam seat, and a 275lbs weight capacity. Like the other Vari products, it's not pretentious - just a solidly built and styled chair for a good price.
Today's other Vari standing desk deals
Read moreRead less▼
The Vari electric standing desk with ComfortEdge is easily one of the best we've ever tested. If you prize ergonomic comfort, this is the one to choose, and in our review we highlighted the high-quality build and the tapered front edge that makes sitting or standing at the desk more relaxing. Height range is a broad 25in to 50.5in.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a solid standing desk built with premium solid wood that's made to last (with a lifetime warranty to prove it). It has four programmable heights, and a large surface area. Not the cheapest standing desk you'll find for Black Friday, but solidly built and comes in four colorways for the frame and desktop.
Read moreRead less▼
This triple-motor L-shaped standing desk is my top pick this Black Friday, with a stable base and a huge workspace. We reviewed the 80x80 model and loved the spaciousness and operation. It's classically designed and solidly built with a large workspace, and an exceptionally broad 25in to 50.5in height range compared to other standing desks.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
- Steve ClarkB2B Editor - Creative & Hardware
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.