Save up to $350 on some of our top-scoring office furniture from Vari this Black Friday

Vari always scores highly in our reviews thanks to their simple designs and solid build quality, and for Black Friday they're getting discounts you won't want to miss

A Vari office chair and standing desk on a green background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Black Friday deals&#039;
(Image credit: Vari // Future)
Vari is one of those companies who just seems to understand what professionals need from their standing desks and office chairs. There's a reason why they rank among the best standing desks and best office chairs we've ever tested.

This year's Black Friday deals from Vari have some of our highest-scoring desks and chairs on sale, but the ones below are our top choices for every budget and workspace.

But these aren't the only models on a Black Friday deal - check out the full round-up below. For more savings on office furniture, the team are covering all the latest Black Friday home office deals, including Vari's line of desks and chairs.

Our top Black Friday Vari deals

Vari ComfortFlex Office Chair
Save $138
Vari ComfortFlex Office Chair: was $550 now $412 at Vari
In our review, we found the Vari ComfortFlex to feature high adjustability, including the lumbar support, backrest height, and headrest, delivering comfort for both work and play throughout our tests.

Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk 54x26
Save $219
Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk 54x26: was $669 now $450 at Vari
This is a really simple, solid desk that during our review offered an extremely smooth experience. It's not a fancy or pretentious desk, and overall we found it an excellent choice for those who want a solid, no-frills standing desk at a reasonable price.

Today's other Vari chair deals

Vari Foundation Chair
Save $65
Vari Foundation Chair: was $260 now $195 at Vari
This is a mesh chair with padded foam features integrated lumbar support and full adjustability of the seat, tilt and recline, and armrests. Available in three colors to suit your style and workspace.

Vari Tempur-Pedic Chair
Save $124
Vari Tempur-Pedic Chair: was $499 now $375 at Vari
The Tempur-Pedic looks like your standard office chair, but there's more than meets the eye here. It comes with pressure relief and lumbar support as well as adaptive cushioning for extra comfort while you work.

Vari Task Chair with Headrest
Save $107
Vari Task Chair with Headrest: was $429 now $322 at Vari
When we reviewed the Vari Task chair, we found it to be a very affordable ergonomic office chair with plenty of configurations and adjustability to suit your preferred comfort levels. It has a weight capacity of up to 300lbs, and is height adjustable with an ergonomic back rest for support - as well as the standard headrest, chair back, seat, armrests, and seat back tilt and tension.

Vari Essential Task Chair
Save $65
Vari Essential Task Chair: was $260 now $195 at Vari
This is a simple take on the tried and tested Task Chair - a simple, classic design for the office, featuring a breathable mesh backrest, foam seat, and a 275lbs weight capacity. Like the other Vari products, it's not pretentious - just a solidly built and styled chair for a good price.

Today's other Vari standing desk deals

Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge
Save $192
Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge: was $769 now $577 at Vari
The Vari electric standing desk with ComfortEdge is easily one of the best we've ever tested. If you prize ergonomic comfort, this is the one to choose, and in our review we highlighted the high-quality build and the tapered front edge that makes sitting or standing at the desk more relaxing. Height range is a broad 25in to 50.5in.

Vari Solid Wood Electric Standing Desk 72x30
Save $279
Vari Solid Wood Electric Standing Desk 72x30: was $1,399 now $1,120 at Vari
This is a solid standing desk built with premium solid wood that's made to last (with a lifetime warranty to prove it). It has four programmable heights, and a large surface area. Not the cheapest standing desk you'll find for Black Friday, but solidly built and comes in four colorways for the frame and desktop.

Vari L-Shape Electric Standing Desk 80x60
Save $350
Vari L-Shape Electric Standing Desk 80x60: was $1,349 now $999 at Vari
This triple-motor L-shaped standing desk is my top pick this Black Friday, with a stable base and a huge workspace. We reviewed the 80x80 model and loved the spaciousness and operation. It's classically designed and solidly built with a large workspace, and an exceptionally broad 25in to 50.5in height range compared to other standing desks.

