The Best Black Friday FlexiSpot deals to turn your home office into your personal haven

For Black Friday, we're on the hunt for deals. We love Flexispot (as do many customers across the globe) - and they're a giant in the office accessory game for good reason.

Over the years, our experts have tried and tested many Flexispot products from gaming chairs to traditional desks, we've found some fantastic deals - and 2025 is no different. Our top choice for a desk this year is the Flexispot E7 for a sleek and sturdy workspace - which comes in a few different versions, but luckily they're all around 40% off or more.

For a chair, our choice is the C7 - again it has a few different versions, all on sale. These chairs are really solid, with great ergonomic support and fantastic build quality.

These deals span both sides of the Atlantic, with deals in both the UK and the US - and with both the best standing desks and best office chairs to complete your home office setup.

Black Friday doesn't start until November 28, but savings are showing up already - and, Flexispot vows to refund price drops - so there really is no harm in looking early.

If you fancy a look at what else is on offer, we have a huge Black Friday standing desk deals round up, and also a best Black Friday office chair deals round up too, so you won't miss a thing!

Today's top Standing desk deals

Today's top Office Chair deals

Save 40% FlexiSpot Essential Brown Office Chair L3: was $249.99 now $149.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. Read more Read less ▼ Now, if you want to know my personal choice for office chair this sale season - this is it. The essential office chair is sleek and stylish, and would elevate the look of any home office. It doesn't have the same ergonomic properties that the more modern chairs do, but it looks a hell of a lot better - and is a far sight cheaper, too.

Save 47% FlexiSpot Home Office Chair : was $599.99 now $319.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. Read more Read less ▼ This chair is pretty much the standard office chair. it's not flashy or showy, but it is quality, like most Flexispot chairs are. It has pretty decent ergonomic support and is built with solid materials, so if you need something simple that recently became a whole lot cheaper - it could be the one for you!

FAQs

When is Black Friday in 2025? Black Friday this year falls on November 28, meaning Cyber Monday is December 1. But, as we've seen as a trend in recent years, Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year - so we've seen some fantastic deals already up and running that will likely run all the way through until December 2 - so it's worth checking before Black Friday as you can find a lot of great sales, and are less likely to be disappointed by anything going out of stock.

How do I choose the right Black Friday office chair deal? In the modern age, some people spend more time in their office chairs than in their beds, so choosing the right one can make a tangible difference to your life. So, to pick the best one for you, you need to consider a few things; - Material - Design - Ergonomic Support - Adjustables - Price & Value All of these factors come together to create the perfect (or not) chair for you, so be wary of your preferences before you purchase. Our Back Friday Office Chair hub has more information for anyone who might need it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally What seat height should you office chair be? User height Seat height Under 4'11" Below 16in Under 5’3″ Below 17in Between 5'3" and 6'5 17in to 21in Over 6'5" 21in and above

What's the best height range for my height? For best results with a standing desk, you want to be able to stand up straight with your arms in a 90-degree L-shaped position on the desk - and to see your screens without hunching over. To find the right fit, measure from your feet to the crook of your elbow - with this, you can decide what the maximum height your desk needs to be set to. With that in mind, we've created a table to help you find the best desk height range for your height.

Swipe to scroll horizontally User height Desk height Under 5'4" 23 - 42in (58 - 107cm) Between 5'4" and 6' 25 - 47in (63 - 119cm) Over 6' 28 - 51in or above (71 - 130cm or above)