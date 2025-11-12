The Best Black Friday FlexiSpot deals to turn your home office into your personal haven
Elevate your home office experience for less
For Black Friday, we're on the hunt for deals. We love Flexispot (as do many customers across the globe) - and they're a giant in the office accessory game for good reason.
Over the years, our experts have tried and tested many Flexispot products from gaming chairs to traditional desks, we've found some fantastic deals - and 2025 is no different. Our top choice for a desk this year is the Flexispot E7 for a sleek and sturdy workspace - which comes in a few different versions, but luckily they're all around 40% off or more.
For a chair, our choice is the C7 - again it has a few different versions, all on sale. These chairs are really solid, with great ergonomic support and fantastic build quality.
These deals span both sides of the Atlantic, with deals in both the UK and the US - and with both the best standing desks and best office chairs to complete your home office setup.
Black Friday doesn't start until November 28, but savings are showing up already - and, Flexispot vows to refund price drops - so there really is no harm in looking early.
If you fancy a look at what else is on offer, we have a huge Black Friday standing desk deals round up, and also a best Black Friday office chair deals round up too, so you won't miss a thing!
Today's top Standing desk deals
The FlexiSpot E7 has long been our top-rated pick when it comes to standing desks, with great build quality, stability, features, and a fantastic price.<p>In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/flexispot-e7-frame-bamboo-series-standing-desk" target="_blank">Flexispot E7 review, it earned a pretty rare 5 stars and we found it sturdy, functional, practical for most workspaces since it's relatively noiseless in operation. I've listed the price for the frame and cheapest desktop, but other materials are available. Height ranges between 58cm and 123cm.
This is a cheaper version of the E7 Plus - with only two legs as opposed to four. Because of this, it isn't quite as stable and robust as the E7 Plus, but is still a very versatile desk, that can hold up to 355lbs and is a fantastic budget option for a standing desk.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fadjustable-standing-desk-pro-series.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £379.99 <strong>now £259.99
The E7 Pro is on the more expensive side for a two leg desk (in FlexiSpot terms), but it's built for stability, is super popular and ranked as our best standing desk for WFH from 2021-2025, so it's really not one to overlook.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fadjustable-standing-desk-pro-series.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £449.99 <strong>now £319.99
This is the type of product that FlexiSpot is known for (although you could say that about a good few products in this list). It's simple but strong, adjustable, and a great addition to any home office.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2F3-stage-desk-frame-e5.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £299.99 <strong>now £179.99
This might look like a simple standing desk, but the magic happens below. This desk is dual motor, with wireless charging and a cable management tray that will make it look like you've gone completely analog.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2F8-in-1-standing-desk-Q8&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £649.99 <strong>now £499.99
This is a desk we've tested (a review you can read here), and it got 5 stars - a rating it thoroughly earnt. It's super functional, has fantastic build quality, and is just an elegant addition to any home office. In fact, according to our review, it's ''very difficult to find fault in this desk' - and the 40% saving makes it a very enticing deal.
Today's top Office Chair deals
This is another highly rated Flexispot product - getting a 4.5 from us (here). It has fantastic lower-back support and is highly adjustable, but it'll usually cost a pretty penny - thankful the Black Friday sale cuts that in half.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fpremium-ergonomic-office-chair-c7-air.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £339.99 <strong>now £249.99
This is a less ergonomic chair than some on this list, but it has a really nice, simple design and as always has that signature build quality that FlexiSpot is known for.<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fergonomic-office-chair-sheer.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £369.99 <strong>now £229.99
This is another classic FlexiSpot chair. It's got tons of ergonomic support, is customizable and adjustable, and comes really highly rated. It comes with the usual breathable fabric that is typical for a FlexiSpot chair - and it's 40% off!<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fergonomic-office-chair-c7-max.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £339.99 <strong>now £299.99
Now, if you want to know my personal choice for office chair this sale season - this is it. The essential office chair is sleek and stylish, and would elevate the look of any home office. It doesn't have the same ergonomic properties that the more modern chairs do, but it looks a hell of a lot better - and is a far sight cheaper, too.
This chair is pretty much the standard office chair. it's not flashy or showy, but it is quality, like most Flexispot chairs are. It has pretty decent ergonomic support and is built with solid materials, so if you need something simple that recently became a whole lot cheaper - it could be the one for you!
FAQs
When is Black Friday in 2025?
Black Friday this year falls on November 28, meaning Cyber Monday is December 1.
But, as we've seen as a trend in recent years, Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year - so we've seen some fantastic deals already up and running that will likely run all the way through until December 2 - so it's worth checking before Black Friday as you can find a lot of great sales, and are less likely to be disappointed by anything going out of stock.
How do I choose the right Black Friday office chair deal?
In the modern age, some people spend more time in their office chairs than in their beds, so choosing the right one can make a tangible difference to your life. So, to pick the best one for you, you need to consider a few things;
- Material
- Design
- Ergonomic Support
- Adjustables
- Price & Value
All of these factors come together to create the perfect (or not) chair for you, so be wary of your preferences before you purchase. Our Back Friday Office Chair hub has more information for anyone who might need it.
User height
Seat height
Under 4'11"
Below 16in
Under 5’3″
Below 17in
Between 5'3" and 6'5
17in to 21in
Over 6'5"
21in and above
What's the best height range for my height?
For best results with a standing desk, you want to be able to stand up straight with your arms in a 90-degree L-shaped position on the desk - and to see your screens without hunching over.
To find the right fit, measure from your feet to the crook of your elbow - with this, you can decide what the maximum height your desk needs to be set to.
With that in mind, we've created a table to help you find the best desk height range for your height.
User height
Desk height
Under 5'4"
23 - 42in (58 - 107cm)
Between 5'4" and 6'
25 - 47in (63 - 119cm)
Over 6'
28 - 51in or above (71 - 130cm or above)
How do I choose the right Black Friday office chair deal?
The things you need to consider with standing desks are much the same as a regular desk, which most of us have encountered more than enough in our lives. But, of course, there are extras. Things to keep in mind are;
- Height range
- Desktop size
- Motors
- Weight capacity
- Memory presets
- Key features
- Price and value
We list the full considerations on our Black Friday standing desks deal hub if you want more information.
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
