My 5-star standing desk gets a $200 price cut in this Prime deal - but you won't find it on Amazon
The FlexiSpot E7 is impossibly good, but the early Black Friday sale price is even better
You won't find my top-rated standing deal on Amazon for the Prime Big Deal Days - but there is a massive discount on the FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top, from $580 down to just $380 at FlexiSpot.
In the UK, the E7 has also dropped from £460 down to £340.
For me, this is easily the best standing desk for most people. Awarding it the full 5 stars in our in-depth review, we found it delivered a comfortable and stable experience, while remaining quiet when adjusting the height.
I've included the price of the cheapest desktop available, but the E7 does come with a range of other materials and style, all currently discounted.
Today's top FlexiSpot E7 standing desk deal
This might be the most perfect mid-range standing desk my team has ever reviewed, earning 5-stars and an Editor's Choice badge. It boasts a programmable control panel, a weight load limit of 355lbs, and a height ranging between 22.8in and 48.4in.
UK price: was £460 now £340
Also consider: More FlexiSpot standing desk deals
If you want a budget standing desk, this is the one I'd choose. It's a FlexiSpot model, so you're getting good build quality and stability here at a ridiculously low price.
UK price: was £140 now £90
The Comhar range from FlexiSpot has something many other sit-stand desks don't: a drawer. Alongside this extra storage for laptops, tablets, and stationery, the Q3 also has a custom control panel and USB charging port.
UK price: was £336 now £241
The E7 Plus is a major upgrade on the original E7, featuring a broader desktop and a rock-solid 4 legs for a more traditional style. In our review, we loved how versatile it was and the stability here is exceptional.
UK price: was £650 now £480
This is a seriously premium standing desk with wireless charging and a beautiful bamboo desktop. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, finding it a outstanding all-rounder with few complaints at all.
UK price: was £650 now £450
