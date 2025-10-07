You won't find my top-rated standing deal on Amazon for the Prime Big Deal Days - but there is a massive discount on the FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top, from $580 down to just $380 at FlexiSpot.

In the UK, the E7 has also dropped from £460 down to £340.

For me, this is easily the best standing desk for most people. Awarding it the full 5 stars in our in-depth review, we found it delivered a comfortable and stable experience, while remaining quiet when adjusting the height.

I've included the price of the cheapest desktop available, but the E7 does come with a range of other materials and style, all currently discounted.

For more savings across technology, visit our hub for all the latest October Prime Day deals.

Today's top FlexiSpot E7 standing desk deal