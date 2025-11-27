Save up to $400 on standing desks with drawers with these Black Friday deals on some of my favorite desk-makers
One of my biggest issues with a lot of the best standing desks my team and I have tested is the lack of storage. So, for this year's Black Friday sales, I've been on a little hunt for standing desks with drawers for storing all your stationery, accessories, and devices.
What I'm chiefly looking for is those drawer-laden standing desks from companies whose products we've actually tested and reviewed.
So, for a standard option, I recommend one like the FlexiSpot Comhar for $217 at Amazon (was $300). When we reviewed a variant of this model, we found it to be a stylish and feature-packed desk with a neat, slimline drawer that smoothly rolls out with space for your laptop and notebooks.
At the higher end, the FlexiSpot Q8 is now $650 at FlexiSpot.com (was $900), and alongside that all-important drawer, it also includes a built-in wireless charger for your phone. In our review, we awarded it 4.5 stars and a Highly Recommended badge for good measure.
For the premium option - but also the most attractively designed stansing desks with drawers I've ever seen in all my years testing, check out the Eureka Ark (or any of the standing desks from this company, they're all beautifully styled for modern workspaces. The Ark Executive is the base model currently $1500 at Eureka (was $1800). During our review, this one scored 4.5 stars thanks to its incredible design and functionality.
I test and review standing desks and office chairs for a living, and alongside my team we have years of experience finding the top-performing desks from brands including FlexiSpot, Branch, Vari, Secretlab, Fezibo, and many more.
Top standing desks with drawers for Black Friday
