Black Friday comes early: grab a standout deal on the best work-and-play standing desks

We've foundstanding desks are becoming increasingly popular as more and more of us combine a need for productivity with gaming in the same space.

A good sit-stand setup allows you to stay comfortable during long sessions, switch posture when needed, and keep cables and gear organized without sacrificing stability.

The Secretlab Magnus is one of the strongest premium options for anyone building a versatile workstation-meets-battlestation. Its metal construction gives it a solid, high-end feel, and the 220lb load capacity easily supports multi-monitor layouts, heavy PCs, and stacked peripherals without flexing - and what's more, you can get a great deal on it now, even before the Black Friday sales kick off!

Today's best work and play standing desk deal

Save 19% Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $988 now $799 at Secretlab Our top-choice standing desk for work and gaming, the Secretlab Magnus Pro is smartly styled and cleverly designed (read our review here). Constructed from metal, with power running through the legs themselves, this sit-stand desk features all those nice-to-have extras, including cable management, a sleek built-in control panel, and the ability to hook up a host of magnetic accessories. It comes in a load of different styles to suit your personal taste.

The signature cable management system is a real highlight: a full-width rear tray and magnetic accessories keep wires hidden and installation clean, making it ideal for both gaming rigs and work setups that demand order.

It offers 25.6 inch to 49.2 inch height adjustment, with millimeter precision. and high build quality. The desk’s weight is substantial, and optional accessories - like the magnetic desk mat, diffused RGB system, and monitor arms - add to the cost, but they also enhance its modular nature.

In everyday use, the Magnus Pro feels planted and refined, with no wobble and strong long-term durability.

For users who want a premium desk that looks sharp, handles heavy gear, and simplifies cable routing better than anything else in its class, the Secretlab Magnus is our top recommendation, especially at this discounted price.

