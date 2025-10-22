Secretlab has unveiled a new surface called the Magnus Evo Sit-to-Stand Desk

Gaming furniture maker Secretlab has unveiled a new product, the Magnus Evo Sit-to-Stand Desk.

It's an enhanced version of the existing Secretlab Magnus Pro, one of the best gaming desks and best standing desks around.

Designed to make it easier to organize your play and work space, this new Secretlab Magnus variant features a number of magnetic zones compatible with a suite of accessories. In addition to its soft, ultra-matte laminate finish, the rear edge of the desk features a magnetic steel strip for Secretlab Magnetic Cable Anchors, which prevent loose cords from slipping off the surface.

Both corners of the desk have a stop for the Secretlab Magnetic Headphone Hanger, too, giving you a spot to stash one of the best PC gaming headsets when they're not in use.

There's a built-in cable management system under the tabletop, which helps keep the cable situation tidy below. Fitted with a magnetic latch, it can open up to 30 degrees, making it easy to access without anything falling out.

As a sit-to-stand model, the desk also comes outfitted with motorized legs. These can be adjusted via a built-in control panel, complete with three custom height presets.

If all this wasn't enough, Secretlab boasts the 'world's first fully-integrated power supply column'. It's a proprietary system that means the entire desk, including its integrated power sockets, can be powered through a single plug.

This should make for some incredibly clean setups, though you are definitely paying for all of these features. It starts at $749 / £599, more than some of the best office desks, and is available in two sizes: 1.5m and a massive 1.77m XL variant.

