Sony has announced the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month

They include Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn

Both are horror games that would be perfect for Halloween

Sony has unveiled the new games coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service this month, and some of them will be absolutely perfect for Halloween.

Available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers via the game catalog, the biggest arrivals come in the form of Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn. Both of these games are PlayStation 5 console exclusive horror titles and would be perfect for curling up with a blanket come October 31.

I've played both and can confirm that they are suitably creepy. Though Silent Hill 2 is definitely my favorite of the pair, Until Dawn is a fantastic cinematic adventure that's just like playing your very own multi-genre scary movie.

Keeping with the Halloween theme, subscribers will also be able to play V Rising and, if you fancy a break from all the scares, the zany open-world Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, As Dusk Falls, and Wizard with a Gun are also coming to the game catalogue.

Those after a retro fix will also be able to try Tekken 3, a re-release of the original PlayStation version with some modern enhancements.

All of these games drop on October 21, and if you don't yet have a subscription, you can see the very best prices in your region below.

