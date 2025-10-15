I would recommend these two fantastic PS5 horror games for Halloween and they'll soon be free on PS Plus
They drop on October 21
- Sony has announced the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month
- They include Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn
- Both are horror games that would be perfect for Halloween
Sony has unveiled the new games coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service this month, and some of them will be absolutely perfect for Halloween.
Available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers via the game catalog, the biggest arrivals come in the form of Silent Hill 2 and Until Dawn. Both of these games are PlayStation 5 console exclusive horror titles and would be perfect for curling up with a blanket come October 31.
I've played both and can confirm that they are suitably creepy. Though Silent Hill 2 is definitely my favorite of the pair, Until Dawn is a fantastic cinematic adventure that's just like playing your very own multi-genre scary movie.
Keeping with the Halloween theme, subscribers will also be able to play V Rising and, if you fancy a break from all the scares, the zany open-world Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, As Dusk Falls, and Wizard with a Gun are also coming to the game catalogue.
Those after a retro fix will also be able to try Tekken 3, a re-release of the original PlayStation version with some modern enhancements.
All of these games drop on October 21, and if you don't yet have a subscription, you can see the very best prices in your region below.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar.
