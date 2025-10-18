It's October, so naturally, there's been some great horrors added to Netflix's new movies list. If you're planning on having a spooky movie night, I've got you covered.

Although a huge 83 movies were added to Netflix this month, I've found six to help you narrow down your search and get straight to the scares without the dreaded scrolling.

Sound good? Read on to discover the must-see horror movies that have just landed on one of the best streaming services.

The Elixir

The Elixir | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Halloween season without zombies and suspicious elixirs? We've already seen the disaster caused by The Substance as well as the virus raging on in 28 Years Later, so strange viruses and serums are as prominent in horror as ever.

In The Elixir, we follow the aftermath of said elixir unleashing the undead in a village. There, a family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

It's an Indonesian-language horror movie, so world cinema lovers might want to try this one out.

Casper

Casper (1995) Trailer | Bill Pullman | Christina Ricci - YouTube Watch On

Okay, I know, this one isn't scary. He's "Casper the friendly ghost," not "Casper the really scary ghost", but it's still an essential Halloween season watch.

If you do want a rest from all the tension and jumps, Casper is iconic, and you should make time to watch it this month. The plot follows a paranormal expert who's brought in to exorcise the ghosts from a family mansion. But when his daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost, everything changes.

Fun fact too, Casper is the first movie to have a fully computer-generated visual effects character in a leading role.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE Official Trailer (2019) Alexandra Daddario Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Fans of gothic horror will love We Have Always Lived in the Castle, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. She also wrote the brilliant The Haunting of Hill House, which was adapted into a series by Mike Flanagan (also available on Netflix).

Here though, we follow the aftermath of a family tragedy where sisters Merricat and Constance, along with their uncle, live a secluded life. But when their cousin Charles arrives, he threatens to expose a dark secret.

This is also a great pick for fans of family drama and dynamics too, as there's a lot to unpack here.

Sinister 2

Sinister 2 Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Horror Movie Sequel HD - YouTube Watch On

Ignore the 15% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, because Sinister 2 is still a worthy watch and does have what is widely regarded as one of the most effective scares ever. It gets me every time, honestly.

Perhaps it has too many jump scares for some people's liking, but I still recommend checking this one out if you're in the mood to be terrified.

The sequel follows Courtney, a young mother, and her sons after they move into a haunted house and experience a string of supernatural occurrences. It'll have you sleeping with the lights on.

The Strangers

The Strangers Official Trailer #1 - Liv Tyler Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

A few weeks ago, I discovered a hidden teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2 inside a fake tourism website. It's a shame the movie wasn't very good, as it bombed critically with a 14% Rotten Tomatoes score.

However, the original The Strangers from back in 2008 is well worth your time and is one of my favorite home invasion horrors of all time. The movie follows a couple (Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman) whose stay at a vacation home is disrupted by three terrifying masked intruders.

This will bring the perfect spooky vibes, but you might not want to watch it if you're home alone.