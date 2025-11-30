This Cyber Monday Dell laptop deal is an absolute monster machine for the money but you'll need to act fast as I don't expect it to last long
The Dell 16 Laptop has got an eye-catching discount in Dell's Cyber Monday sale, and at this price I can't believe it's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 250 and 16GB high-speed RAM
This Cyber Monday deal from Dell is so good, I had to double check the specs and the price. The Dell 16 Laptop is $450 (was $700) right now.
And you're getting a lot of laptop for under $500 here. Running Windows 11 Home on the AMD Ryzen 7 250 8-core CPU, it boasts a high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's especially well-specced for productivity tasks if you're looking for smooth and seamless performance.
Couple that with a 16in 2K display, and you can see why I had to refresh the page to make sure I wasn't seeing things. Even lower-specced Dell 16 Laptops are priced a $100 more on the website, so you'll want to be quick. I don't expect this one to last.
In the UK, a similar variant with an aluminium chassis and 1TB SSD is currently £449 at Dell (was £679) - a £229 saving.
Today's best Dell 16 Laptop deal
The Dell 16 Laptop is an absolute beast for the money. Its AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor can hit speeds of up to 5.1Ghz. Then there's the high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. If you need a 16in 2K laptop for work or study, this is the one to go for at this price.
- In the UK? Save £229. The Dell 16 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD is £449 at Dell (was £678)
More Dell laptop deals
Our components editor John called this ""a very, very sensible all-rounder", with the Dell 15 Laptop more than capable of handling more intensive workloads, like using large spreadsheets (or lots of them). The price here is for the model with the Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD model. A true budget business pick.
This is a superb laptop for everyday user, and delivered everything we'd expect from such a laptop from Dell in our review. In the US, this is the price for the Windows 11 Home laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. In the UK, it's the same but with a Core Ultra 7 256V chip. Lots of configuration options here, though.
This is an ultra-capable, high-performing machine that when we tested it in our review showed it to deliver possibly the best competition to the MacBook Pro. As you expect from Dell, there are lots of configurations. The Windows 11 Pro model I've priced here is fully specced for business and creative professionals. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H chip, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card.
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
