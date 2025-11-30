This Cyber Monday deal from Dell is so good, I had to double check the specs and the price. The Dell 16 Laptop is $450 (was $700) right now.

And you're getting a lot of laptop for under $500 here. Running Windows 11 Home on the AMD Ryzen 7 250 8-core CPU, it boasts a high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's especially well-specced for productivity tasks if you're looking for smooth and seamless performance.

Couple that with a 16in 2K display, and you can see why I had to refresh the page to make sure I wasn't seeing things. Even lower-specced Dell 16 Laptops are priced a $100 more on the website, so you'll want to be quick. I don't expect this one to last.

In the UK, a similar variant with an aluminium chassis and 1TB SSD is currently £449 at Dell (was £679) - a £229 saving.

Today's best Dell 16 Laptop deal

Save $250 Dell 16 Laptop: was $700 now $450 at Dell The Dell 16 Laptop is an absolute beast for the money. Its AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor can hit speeds of up to 5.1Ghz. Then there's the high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. If you need a 16in 2K laptop for work or study, this is the one to go for at this price.