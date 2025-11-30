Jump to:

This Cyber Monday Dell laptop deal is an absolute monster machine for the money but you'll need to act fast as I don't expect it to last long

The Dell 16 Laptop has got an eye-catching discount in Dell's Cyber Monday sale, and at this price I can't believe it's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 250 and 16GB high-speed RAM

A Dell 16 Laptop on a blue background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Cyber Monday deals&#039;
(Image credit: Dell // Future)
This Cyber Monday deal from Dell is so good, I had to double check the specs and the price. The Dell 16 Laptop is $450 (was $700) right now.

And you're getting a lot of laptop for under $500 here. Running Windows 11 Home on the AMD Ryzen 7 250 8-core CPU, it boasts a high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's especially well-specced for productivity tasks if you're looking for smooth and seamless performance.

In the UK, a similar variant with an aluminium chassis and 1TB SSD is currently £449 at Dell (was £679) - a £229 saving.

Today's best Dell 16 Laptop deal

Dell 16 Laptop
Save $250
Dell 16 Laptop: was $700 now $450 at Dell

The Dell 16 Laptop is an absolute beast for the money. Its AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor can hit speeds of up to 5.1Ghz. Then there's the high-speed 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. If you need a 16in 2K laptop for work or study, this is the one to go for at this price.

More Dell laptop deals

Dell 15 Laptop
Save $200
Dell 15 Laptop: was $550 now $350 at Dell

UK price: was £479 now £349

Our components editor John called this ""a very, very sensible all-rounder", with the Dell 15 Laptop more than capable of handling more intensive workloads, like using large spreadsheets (or lots of them). The price here is for the model with the Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD model. A true budget business pick.

Dell 14 Plus
Save $500
Dell 14 Plus: was $1,000 now $500 at Dell

UK price: was £849 now £599

This is a superb laptop for everyday user, and delivered everything we'd expect from such a laptop from Dell in our review. In the US, this is the price for the Windows 11 Home laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. In the UK, it's the same but with a Core Ultra 7 256V chip. Lots of configuration options here, though.

Dell 16 Premium
Save $400
Dell 16 Premium: was $3,610 now $3,210 at Dell

UK price: was £2799 now £2129

This is an ultra-capable, high-performing machine that when we tested it in our review showed it to deliver possibly the best competition to the MacBook Pro. As you expect from Dell, there are lots of configurations. The Windows 11 Pro model I've priced here is fully specced for business and creative professionals. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H chip, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card.

