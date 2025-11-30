Black Friday is behind us but luckily there is still Cyber Monday - the top tech deals day of the year. One of the deals we've seen pop up is BackBlaze Business Backup - perfect for a team that values its data.

At TechRadar, our experts have spent thousands of hours trying out all the best cloud storage plans out there - so we're pretty confident when we say BackBlaze is the best cloud storage out there for backups.

Now, bear that in mind when you read this deal, it isn't the highest percentage saving around - but that doesn't mean it's not worth it.

The Business Backup plan will get your data covered by backup, with no restrictions on file size, type, or the number of work stations included. You also get administrative control and full restores - for anyone who has accidentally deleted anything important.

The Business plan is 13% for a two-year plan, or 8% for a one-year plan. Now, yes. It's not the biggest, flashiest discount around - but BackBlaze is a really solid cloud provider, and backup is important to a lot of users - so we'd be remiss if we didn't at least point it out as an option.

That being said, there are some big, flashy discounts going around, so check out our Black Friday cloud storage deal hub if you want something more exciting.

