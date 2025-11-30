Jump to:

Scared you'll delete important work files? This backup-focused cloud storage could ease your fears this Cyber Monday

Be confident in your file safety with this BackBlaze Cyber Monday deal

backblaze cyber monday image
(Image credit: BackBlaze / Future)
Black Friday is behind us but luckily there is still Cyber Monday - the top tech deals day of the year. One of the deals we've seen pop up is BackBlaze Business Backup - perfect for a team that values its data.

At TechRadar, our experts have spent thousands of hours trying out all the best cloud storage plans out there - so we're pretty confident when we say BackBlaze is the best cloud storage out there for backups.

ExpressVPN
TechRadar Exclusive Deal
Get Backblaze for free with every ExpressVPN purchase
ExpressVPN, TechRadar's #1 best VPN provider, is offering free unlimited cloud backup courtesy of Backblaze for a whole year with its annual subscription. Secure, business-grade online backup for everyone, no strings attached.

View Deal

Today's top BackBlaze deals

Internxt
Save 13%
Backblaze Two-Year Personal Backup: was $217 now $189 at backblaze.com
Backblaze is a highly rated cloud backup provider, and has over 500,000 customers. The two-year plan features unlimited storage backup and business plans allow you to manage multiple users from anywhere with administrative controls.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 13%
Backblaze One-Year Personal Backup: was $217 now $189 at backblaze.com
The one-year plan has the same benefits as the two-year plan, just with a shorter term. And in fact, it has the same features as the Personal Backup plan - and it's the same price. You can also benefit from top-tier security tools like encryption, two-factor authentication, and 'Forever file version retention'.

View Deal

Also consider: Lifetime deals

Internxt Essential 1TB plan
Save 90%
Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Proton VPN
This Internxt plan is the same 1TB of storage, and comes with end-to-end encryption, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN.

This plan is great for creatives who need to store a lot of their work at once, but don't want to faff about with storage subscriptions. That being said, there are plans with a little more on offer if you need.

View Deal
Proton Proton Unlimited 500GB
Save 50%
Proton Proton Unlimited 500GB: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Proton VPN
Despite the 'Unlimited' title for this Proton deal is one of the smallest on offer. But, that doesn't make it less worthwhile. This is a great service for those who want a security focused storage supplier. Proton comes with end-to-end encryption, 200GB of storage, automatic photo backup, and no file size limits.

View Deal
pCloud
Save 37%
pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at icedrive.net
pCloud is also having a sale, and if you need the massive 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for those of us who know how painful it is to accidentally delete something important) - take advantage of this while you can!

View Deal
Carbonite Plus
Save 40%
Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $78.99 at Carbonite
Carbonite is next with an impressive deal. The Plus plan has unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go that needs to be safely stored.

View Deal
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

