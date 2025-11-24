Jump to:

NordLocker is one of the most trusted security platforms out there - and its cloud storage offering has some great Black Friday deals

NordLocker isn't just for VPNs - and its cloud storage is 53% off

NordLocker
The early Black Friday deals are heating up - and one place where we've seen some pretty impressive savings is in the best cloud storage deals.

Most people may think of VPNs when they hear Nord - but its NordLocker arm also offers simple, security-focused cloud storage plans, which are now on sale this Black Friday.

Today's top NordLocker Cloud deals

Internxt
Save 40%
NordLocker 500GB: was $59.88 now $35.88 at nordlocker.com
The smaller plan of the two on offer is the 500GB - a modest amount, and for a young person, 500GB might not be enough to last a lifetime - but it's not a small amount, either.

Internxt
Save 53%
NordLocker 2TB: was $179.88 now $83.88 at nordlocker.com
The 2TB version is a pretty significant deal, and with 53% off for the first 12 months, it's not a deal to turn your nose up at. For the security conscious among us, the end-to-end encryption will be a welcome feature.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Internxt Essential 1TB plan
Save 90%
Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,900 now $190 at Internxt
This Internxt plan is a bit more expensive - but it's a one time payment for a lifetime of storage - so a really good deal if you want to commit.

It also comes with encrypted storage, password protected file sharing, backup, and encryption. Use the coupon code BF2025 to claim the full discount.

pCloud
Save 58%
pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $799 at pCloud
pCloud's Black Friday sale just got better, and the 10TB lifetime plan - with another one-time payment, is just $799.

If you have a small business, or you're a photographer or video editor who needs to share their work, pCloud could be your best choice - with fantastic social media integration.

Proton Drive
Save 60%
Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN
Another security focused plan is the Proton Drive. With end-to-end encryption, automatic photo backup, and no file size limits. The downside on this one is that the plan is only 200GB - but it's the perfect antidote to the seemingly inescapable big-tech firms that control so much of our data.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

