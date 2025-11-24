NordLocker is one of the most trusted security platforms out there - and its cloud storage offering has some great Black Friday deals
NordLocker isn't just for VPNs - and its cloud storage is 53% off
The early Black Friday deals are heating up - and one place where we've seen some pretty impressive savings is in the best cloud storage deals.
Most people may think of VPNs when they hear Nord - but its NordLocker arm also offers simple, security-focused cloud storage plans, which are now on sale this Black Friday.
Our experts have spent thousands of hours testing all of the best cloud storage platforms out there, and in our full review (which you can read here) we found that NordLocker was a basic but very easy to use storage platform, with fantastic security.
There are two plans on sale - 500GB and 2TB - and both come with email support, secure file sharing, and unlimited end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately, 2TB is as high as NordLocker offers, so if you need more room, we recommend checking out the Sync.com deals which range from 1TB all the way up to unlimited storage.
If that's not for you, we have a Black Friday cloud storage deal hub, which we will keep updating as the day grows closer.
Today's top NordLocker Cloud deals
The smaller plan of the two on offer is the 500GB - a modest amount, and for a young person, 500GB might not be enough to last a lifetime - but it's not a small amount, either.
The 2TB version is a pretty significant deal, and with 53% off for the first 12 months, it's not a deal to turn your nose up at. For the security conscious among us, the end-to-end encryption will be a welcome feature.
Also consider: More Cloud Storage
This Internxt plan is a bit more expensive - but it's a one time payment for a lifetime of storage - so a really good deal if you want to commit.
It also comes with encrypted storage, password protected file sharing, backup, and encryption. Use the coupon code BF2025 to claim the full discount.
pCloud's Black Friday sale just got better, and the 10TB lifetime plan - with another one-time payment, is just $799.
If you have a small business, or you're a photographer or video editor who needs to share their work, pCloud could be your best choice - with fantastic social media integration.
Another security focused plan is the Proton Drive. With end-to-end encryption, automatic photo backup, and no file size limits. The downside on this one is that the plan is only 200GB - but it's the perfect antidote to the seemingly inescapable big-tech firms that control so much of our data.
