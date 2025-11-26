Looking for an amazing saving? This exclusive IDrive deal is the biggest cloud storage discount we've seen this Black Friday
Get a huge 95% off IDrive - exclusive for TechRadar readers this Black Friday
Despite the big day still being some hours away, there are some pretty huge storage discounts already out there for Black Friday, even with a good few of the best cloud storage providers around.
However none are quite as big as this exclusive IDrive 10TB saving for TechRadar readers - with double the amount of storage on offer - and for 95% off for the first year.
IDrive isn't some small, underground platform either - it actually ranks number one in our listing for best overall cloud storage provider.
10TB of cloud storage is enough for a lifetime for most people - even if you are a creative with a few project on the go. The IDrive plan comes with end-to-end encryption for extra security, and a wide choice of backup methods.
If it's not the kind thing you're looking for, or you just want to browse - head over to our Black Friday cloud storage deal hub.
Today's top IDrive cloud storage deals
The IDrive plan is a really solid cloud storage provider, with good security, a great choice of backup methods, and a whole host of useful features like snapshots, express service, and even physical backups via a temporary storage device for all paid users.
Also consider: More Black Friday cloud storage deals
Sync has a number of deals on offer for Black Friday, and this one offers 5TB with unlimited sharing and an 180 day trash history. What's great about this deal is that the Black Friday discount is for however long you want to keep Sync as your provider (a lot of places have the discount set for the first year, or even only the first month).
Sync is, unsurprisingly, our top choice for a sync-focused cloud storage provider, and you can read our full review here.
This is one of the other huge discount percentages we've seen, with 90% off for Black Friday.
It's not just the price that tempts us with this one, as the advanced security features and user friendly interface makes Internxt a top choice all round.
Read our full review of Internxt, our top choice for security focused cloud storage vendor, here.
Carbonite is a very decent cloud storage provider, and it's Plus plan comes with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go that needs to be safely stored.
