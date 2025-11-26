Looking for an amazing saving? This exclusive IDrive deal is the biggest cloud storage discount we've seen this Black Friday

Despite the big day still being some hours away, there are some pretty huge storage discounts already out there for Black Friday, even with a good few of the best cloud storage providers around.

However none are quite as big as this exclusive IDrive 10TB saving for TechRadar readers - with double the amount of storage on offer - and for 95% off for the first year.

IDrive isn't some small, underground platform either - it actually ranks number one in our listing for best overall cloud storage provider.

10TB of cloud storage is enough for a lifetime for most people - even if you are a creative with a few project on the go. The IDrive plan comes with end-to-end encryption for extra security, and a wide choice of backup methods.

If it's not the kind thing you're looking for, or you just want to browse - head over to our Black Friday cloud storage deal hub.

Today's top IDrive cloud storage deals

Save 95% IDrive 10TB: was $99.50 now $4.98 at iDrive The IDrive plan is a really solid cloud storage provider, with good security, a great choice of backup methods, and a whole host of useful features like snapshots, express service, and even physical backups via a temporary storage device for all paid users.

Also consider: More Black Friday cloud storage deals

Save 54% Sync.com 5TB: was $366 now $168 at Sync.com Sync has a number of deals on offer for Black Friday, and this one offers 5TB with unlimited sharing and an 180 day trash history. What's great about this deal is that the Black Friday discount is for however long you want to keep Sync as your provider (a lot of places have the discount set for the first year, or even only the first month). Sync is, unsurprisingly, our top choice for a sync-focused cloud storage provider, and you can read our full review here.

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Internxt This is one of the other huge discount percentages we've seen, with 90% off for Black Friday. It's not just the price that tempts us with this one, as the advanced security features and user friendly interface makes Internxt a top choice all round. Read our full review of Internxt, our top choice for security focused cloud storage vendor, here.