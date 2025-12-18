IDrive is launching a Salesforce Backup for extra data protection with unlimited storage

The solution will cover critical elements of the Salesforce environment

The plan costs $20/user/seat per year

IDrive is our current top pick for the best cloud backup, and now, there's good news for anyone who uses Salesforce and wants to secure their cloud environments.

IDrive's new Salesforce Backup is a dedicated solution for data protection and safeguarding. As with any other widely used and trusted platform, Salesforce is often targeted in data theft attacks, in which criminals will steal your sensitive data.

To combat this, this new IDrive solution will provide enterprise-grade, automatic backup, and granular recovery, tailored specifically for Salesforce environments - to protect customers from accidental deletions, and configuration errors as well as the ever-growing landscape of cyber-threats.

(Image credit: IDrive)

Enterprise-grade ransomware protection

The IDrive Salesforce Backup covers each critical element of Salesforce's environment, backing up standard and custom Salesforce objects, attachments, and files (including notes, documents, Chatter feeds, and more).

Custom metadata is also covered - like, for example, 'custom objects and fields, Apex classes and triggers, workflows, reports, dashboards, configurations, and more.'

All of this is designed so that you can restore raw data, and also the full structure and logic of your Salesforce deployment.

IDrive Salesforce Backup comes with unlimited storage, and at just $20/user/seat per year, this rivals some of the best backup services out there.

The new solution comes with extra protections, built to protect your data from data loss, human error, and even ransomware.

Ransomware attacks are prolific, and the practice has developed into an industry in itself, with as much as 80% of targeted firms paying a ransom in some form, generating millions of dollars for the criminals and creating further incentive to attack.

To mitigate this, IDrive's 'Ransomware-Ready Disaster Recovery' enacts incremental backups and point-in-time recovery, which helps organizations focus on recovery following an attack without the added stress of data loss.

The IDrive solution also performs daily automated backups of both your production and sandbox environments - which aims to mitigate the risk of data loss through sync disparities, as well as accidental deletions and human error. These backups are triple-layer protected with AES 256-bit encryption, secure cloud storage and 'robust safeguards and enterprise-grade security in place.'

Finally, the Granular restore and export features means IT and admin teams can use a single console to search, restore, compare, and export data across the organization - which makes compliance and data governance a simple and seamless process.

For those in heavily regulated industries, IDrive Salesforce Backup is fully compliant with SOC 2 Type 2, SEC, SOX, and HIPAA standards.

