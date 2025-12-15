Offline device offer automatic encrypted iPhone backups without iCloud

Linux based hardware syncs data locally using USB and open source tools

Project favors control and transparency but requires hands on setup and technical ability

If you're an iPhone owner and would like to back up your content locally without cloud storage services or recurring fees, a small open source project could be what you're looking for, although it requires dedication and technical know-how.

The iOS Backup Machine project on GitHub centers on a compact Linux device that creates automatic local backups when an iPhone is connected by USB. It avoids wireless syncing and keeps data off external servers.

The system uses libimobiledevice to trigger encrypted backups with no user interaction required after the initial setup. Once an iPhone is plugged in, the process starts on its own and runs to completion, unless the cable is removed.

Not for everyone

Backup progress and messages appear on a small e-ink display mounted on the device. At startup, the screen can also show owner information such as a phone number, which remains visible even after power loss.

Encryption relies on the iPhone’s own built in mechanisms. The resulting backup files aren’t easily readable on their own, although they can be used to restore a device or set up a replacement phone.

The project is designed around a Radxa Zero 3W board running Armbian and Python scripts.

A separate microSD card is used for backup storage, keeping it isolated from the operating system.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To reduce the risk of corruption, the design pairs the system with a small uninterruptible power supply. If battery levels drop or power is cut, the device performs a controlled shutdown and pauses the backup safely.

Logs are stored locally, and any errors are shown directly on the display. When idle, the screen cycles through the last backup result, timestamp, disk usage, and owner details.

Assembly requires several off the shelf components and a 3D printed case. Users need to follow the setup instructions and be very comfortable working with Linux based tools.

Future updates discussed by the developer include selective device filtering, optional network reporting, and limited internet access over USB.

For now, the project targets users who value control and are willing to trade convenience for local ownership.

Via Hack A Day

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.