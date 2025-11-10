Don’t trust big tech with your storage? Try this Proton plan, now on sale for an incredible 60% off this Black Friday

For many users, the tide is turning against big tech firms - and cloud storage is no different.

If, like many, you're beginning to lose faith and are looking for an alternative, then look no further - this Black Friday, Proton Drive has a stunning 60% off - bringing the monthly cost to just $1.99 for 200GB.

Swiss firm Proton is owned primarily by the not-for-profit Proton Foundation, and looks to be a security-focused open source company, whose goal is to 'to build an internet that puts people before profits, empowering users with control over their digital lives and promoting digital freedom through secure, privacy-focused products.'

Now, unfortunately the price you pay for deviating from the convenience of big tech firms is that Proton doesn't have the same spending power as Google - so the service is often a little slower, and it doesn't come with the same bells and whistles.

With this Black Friday deal, you get E2EE, automatic photo backup, secure file storage and sharing, as well as file recovery. But, for simple, solid cloud storage, it won't let you down.

If that's not for you, we have a Black Friday cloud storage deal hub, which we will keep updating as the day grows closer.

Today's top Proton Cloud Storage deals

Save 60% Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN This is Proton Drive - the security focused subscription cloud service which is protects your data with end-to-end encryption, and is 60% off the 200GB of storage plan. You'll get automatic photo backup, and no file size limits - perfect for anyone who needs to safely store their projects. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied. Hopefully, we see some more of these plans go on sale for

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Internxt This Internxt plan is a little bigger than Proton's (although it's their smallest plan on sale for Black Friday) . With 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage. <p>For small business owners or self employed creatives who will need more than 200GB or even 1TB - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 photos- so can easily cover what you need. For small business owners or self employed creatives who will need more than 200GB or even 1TB - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 photos- so can easily cover what you need.

Save 37% pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at pCloud pCloud is also having a sale, but it's technically a Halloween sale that has continued on(but we're not picky!). If you need the massive 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for those of us who know how painful it is to accidentally delete something important) - take advantage of this while you can!