Internxt is my favorite secure cloud storage provider - and there's a giant Black Friday sale

This Black Friday, deals are starting early. Cloud storage is an ever growing part of not just businesses, but normal life - with most of us using software storage in some shape or form. If you're not (or if you're in the market for a new provider) Internxt is a great place to start - with a huge 90% off on storage plans this Black Friday.

For the security-conscious among us, Internext is a fantastic one to consider - winning top spot in our list of best cloud storage for security.

The platform earns this place thanks to the advanced security features offered. Internxt provides post quantum encryption, two factor authentication, and zero-knowledge architecture - meaning no data is scanned or saved as it travels through the platform.

The end-to-end encryption ensures that no one, not even Internxt, can see your files - a feature that is crucial to security, but not all cloud storage services offer this.

This current deal on offer is for a lifetime of cloud storage - so you don't have to fuss around with subscription costs - and at 90% off, you can be sure you're getting a great price.

You can claim this deal on the Essential, Premium, and Ultimate lifetime plans - and these include cloud storage, backups, antivirus, and even an encrypted VPN.

Today's top Internxt Cloud Storage deals

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the smallest and most basic plan on offer - but it's not to be underestimated. With 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage. For small business owners or self employed creatives - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 - so can easily cover what you need.

Save 90% Internxt Premium Storage 3TB: was $2,300 now $230 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Premium plan comes with all the same great features as the Essential, but with triple the storage, offering 3TB. It also has features that help you invite, share, and collaborate with your files, making it a better fit for small businesses. It comes with premium customer support - so if anything goes wrong or you need help with your data, Internxt is on hand to help.

Save 90% Internxt Lifetime Storage 5TB: was $3,300 now $330 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Ultimate plan again comes with all the previously mentioned features, but also CLI & WebDav support, as well as NAS & Rclone support. Soon (although it's not specified when this will be) Ultimate plans will give you access to Internxt mail, the encrypted email service for total privacy in your communications. You'll also get access to Internxt Meet - a platform for hosting video calls, protected by Internxt's post-quantum encryption - making the lifetime storage deal a lot more than just storage.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 60% Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN Read more Read less ▼ Save 60% There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. Here we have Proton Drive - another security focused subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so significantly lower than the Internxt plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to safely store their personal projects.

Save 37% pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ Save up to 37% pCloud is also having a sale, but it's technically a Halloween sale (but we're not picky!). If you need the humungous 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for anyone who has accidentally deleted something important) that pCloud Ultra plans offer - take advantage of this while you can! And, if there is a Black Friday sale, we'll be adding this too.