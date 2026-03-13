A Lego PlayStation has been leaked

The original Sony home console and controller would be made from over 1,900 bricks

It's set to debut in December this year

Lego is reportedly developing its next game console set, and it could be based on the iconic original PlayStation.

If this leak is correct, then the PlayStation would join Lego's growing catalog of bricked consoles, which includes the Nintendo Entertainment System, Atari 26000, and Game Boy. Nintendo has also produced a couple of PlayStation-property themed sets based on the Horizon: Zero Dawn series (I proudly have the Lego Tallneck and a customized scene on display in my office); there's also the Lego Horizon Adventures game — all of which support Sony and Lego collaborating more on sets.

All leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the source — Lego_Minecraft_Goat — has a solid track record of accurately revealing release dates, prices, and general information on unannounced sets early, so there's reason to believe the claims that a Lego PlayStation is indeed on the way.

It should be a full-sized machine too, with the set reportedly boasting "at least the console itself and one controller" created using 1,911 bricks at a price of an estimated $159.99 — this would make it a little smaller than the 2,532-piece Atari and 2,642-piece NES, but much larger than the 421-brick Game Boy.

A post shared by lego_minecraft_fan1 (@lego_minecraft_goat) A photo posted by on

The details were shared on Minecraft_Goat's Instagram (above), alongside the note that it's scheduled for a "December retail release". This could make the build the perfect Christmas gift for the gamer in your life. (Izzy, if you're reading this: I wouldn't mind getting one...)

As with previous releases I expect the build to incorporate easter eggs based on PlayStation classics — Metal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Final Fantasy 7, and Resident Evil would be at the top of my wishlist, and I wouldn't be surprised if PlayStation's Astrobot mascot appeared inside the machine even if he is a newer addition to the Sony mythos.

It seems I'm not the only person excited for this set. Taking to social media, fans are already speculating what the set might look like in person — wondering if the disc tray lid will pop open, though personally I'm not sure how Lego would achieve this — and also wondering if this could open the way for more PlayStation collabs.

God of War, The Last of Us, and Astrobot feel like shoo-ins — Astrobot fits Lego's toy theme, while The Last of Us and (soon) God of War have wider notoriety thanks to TV projects helping them reach non-gamers.

We'll have to wait and see what Sony and Lego have up their sleeves, but I've got all my fingers crossed.

