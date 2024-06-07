Lego Horizon Adventures announced for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC
It’s finally here: Summer Game Fest 2024 is officially underway and new game announcements are coming in fast. The first game to be revealed so far is Lego Horizon Adventures, a Lego take on Guerrilla Games’ hugely popular Horizon franchise. Unlike its inspiration, Lego Horizon Adventures looks like it will be a top-down adventure with a focus on base-building and character customization rather than an open-world action title.
It was described by host Geoff Keighley as a “playful, light-hearted story inspired by the world of Horizon” that has been designed with a focus on two player co-op. The reveal trailer showed some of this co-op in action, with two characters defeating a giant mechanical boss.
A release window has been officially confirmed for the holiday period later this year and, in a very unexpected move for a Sony first-party published title, the game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC.
