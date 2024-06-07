Street Fighter 6 Year 2 announced, featuring guest characters for the first time in franchise history
Terry and Mai join as guest characters
The second year of Street Fighter 6 content has been confirmed as part of Summer Game Fest 2024 with some surprising crossover characters.
A lavish animated trailer has confirmed that Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui are heading to the Capcom developed game. Both characters hail from the Fatal Fury series developed by SNK, marking the arrival of guest characters for the first time in franchise history.
In addition to Terry and Mai, Street Fighter 6 players can also expect the return of long-time series favorites M. Bison and Elena.
Behold, Year 2 for #StreetFighter6!🐎 M. Bison💥 Terry Bogard🔥 Mai Shiranui🦓 ElenaThe first guest characters in the series from Fatal Fury by @SNKPofficial are joined by two high-spirited veterans! pic.twitter.com/a7FaQANYxHJune 7, 2024
Street Fighter 6 launched in June last year and is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In our glowing Street Fighter 6 review, we praised its accessible control scheme, excellent World Tour mode, seamless online play, and compelling base roster. It's one of the best fighting games available right now and with these new additions in the pipeline, it looks like it's only going to get better.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for more information soon.
