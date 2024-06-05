The Future Games Show kicks off this Saturday - here's how to watch
Tune in for nine world premieres
The Future Games Show is only a few days away and is set to broadcast on Saturday June 8, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. The show will be hosted by BAFTA Award nominee Roger Clark, who voices Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, and Britt Baron, who portrays Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
If you’re interested in tuning in, you can catch it live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X, TikTok, GamesRadar, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili plus other popular video platforms.
International viewers will be able to choose from language subtitles for Spanish, French, German, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Polish, and Thai. There will also be dedicated American Sign Language and British Sign Language streams.
You can also watch along with a number of stream partners including CohhCarnage, MissMikkaa, TrU3Ta1ent, Strippin, AnnieFuchsia, Distortion2, mee_shell, and catsen, who will all be sharing their live reactions to everything announced on the day.
As for what to expect, the show will feature over 50 games including nine world premieres. In addition to exclusive trailers and developer diaries, there will also be a number of titles with demos which will be available to play immediately after the show. To give you a good idea of what kinds of titles to expect, some of the games that have already been confirmed to appear in the show include The Casting of Frank Stone, Once Human, Parcel Corps, Starship Troopers: Extermination, and Screenbound.
The Future Games Show will be followed by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, a 30-minute post-show that dives into some of the announcements from the main show in further detail. It will feature Jules and Nathan from the Future Games Show channels in addition to presenter Ash Millman.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.