Konami Press Start event scheduled for this week will highlight upcoming games Silent Hill f and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

A Konami Press Start livestream has been announced for June 12, 2025

The broadcast will offer an extended look at Silent Hill f and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The event will be 37 minutes long

Konami has announced a special livestream taking place this week that will offer an extended look at Silent Hill f and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The Konami Press Start broadcast is scheduled to begin on June 12, 2025, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 3 PM CEST / 2 PM BST.

The livestream is expected to be 37 minutes long and can be watched on Konami's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

"Tune in live for the official Konami Press Start livestream event, featuring game updates and appearances from Konami Digital Entertainment developers and producers," Konami said in a press release.

The publisher confirmed that the event will also feature "extended looks" at Silent Hill f and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and offer new insight from the creative minds behind both games, suggesting that we may get to see new gameplay sequences.

During PlayStation's June State of Play, it was announced that Silent Hill f will officially launch on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The broadcast also offered a brand new look at the horror game with a chilling gameplay trailer captured on PS5.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which just got a new gameplay trailer at the State of Play, will also be launching this summer on August 28. It's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It was previously confirmed that all the original voices from the 2004 Metal Gear Solid 3 will be used in the remake.