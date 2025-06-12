The Konami Press Start livestream wasn't groundbreaking, but the Silent Hill remake tease has got me very excited

A remake of Silent Hill has been announced at the Konami Press Start livestream

The game is being made by Konami in partnership with Bloober Team, which made Silent Hill 2 Remake

The broadcast also offered a new look at Silent Hill f

Konami has announced that a Silent Hill remake is in development in partnership with Bloober Team.

The publisher shared the news during today's Konami Press Start livestream as the final surprise announcement of the show, alongside a very short teaser trailer showing the game's title accompanied by the game's iconic theme music.

"We are currently working with Bloober Team on a remake of 'SILENT HILL', which was released for PlayStation in 1999," Konami said on X / Twitter.

Unfortunately, there's no release date just yet, but the game will likely be available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Bloober Team also worked on Silent Hill 2 Remake, which was released last year to critical acclaim.

The reveal of the Silent Hill remake followed a behind-the-scenes look at Konami's upcoming game, Silent Hill f. Series producer Motoi Okamoto and several other developers made an appearance to showcase a series of new gameplay clips and cutscenes.

Konami also explained that the new entry was created with the idea of "Find the beauty in terror" and that the story will "tackle a type of theme that's never been explored in the Silent Hill series before". What that theme is, we'll have to wait and see.

Silent Hill f launches on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

It's confirmed that Silent Hill f is a standalone title in the Silent Hill timeline, and that newcomers will need no prior knowledge of the franchise to experience the horror game.