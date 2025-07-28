Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, July 28 (game #778).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #779) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPECIAL

BUG

RAISE

FIST

STEAM

PROMOTION

IRON

FOLD

DEAL

CHECK

GAS

RUFFLE

CALL

BRAKES

NETTLE

SALE

NYT Connections today (game #779) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Reductions

Reductions GREEN: Annoy

Annoy BLUE: All in

All in PURPLE: Apply some pressure

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #779) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DISCOUNT

GREEN: IRRITATE

BLUE: POKER ACTIONS

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN PUMP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #779) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #779, are…

YELLOW: DISCOUNT DEAL, PROMOTION, SALE, SPECIAL

DEAL, PROMOTION, SALE, SPECIAL GREEN: IRRITATE BUG, NETTLE, RUFFLE, STEAM

BUG, NETTLE, RUFFLE, STEAM BLUE: POKER ACTIONS CALL, CHECK, FOLD, RAISE

CALL, CHECK, FOLD, RAISE PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN PUMP BRAKES, FIST, GAS, IRON

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

If yesterday was Easy Street then today was closer to the Highway to Hell.

At least that’s what I thought as I labored over the final eight words. I could only see two groups of two – BUG and RUFFLE plus BRAKES and GAS – so it took a gamble and a mistake before I finally made it home.

It wasn't until later as I puzzled over IRON that I remembered Pumping Iron, the great bodybuilding documentary about the 1975 winner of Mr Olympia, aka Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, July 28, game #778)

YELLOW: FOREMOST FIRST, INITIAL, ORIGINAL, PRIMARY

FIRST, INITIAL, ORIGINAL, PRIMARY GREEN: INDICATION EVIDENCE, HINT, SIGN, TRACE

EVIDENCE, HINT, SIGN, TRACE BLUE: ITEM IN A COLLECTION COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP

COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP PURPLE: ____ MOVIE BUDDY, CULT, DATE, SILENT