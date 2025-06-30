Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 30 (game #750).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #751) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NICK

SHAVE

DRESS

POCKET

TIDY

BRUSH

SMART

KEY

TOUCH

SHOWER

PALM

SHARP

PINCH

MILE

NEAT

BIRTH

NYT Connections today (game #751) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Thievery

Thievery GREEN: Handsome

Handsome BLUE: Look after yourself

Look after yourself PURPLE: add a word that rhymes with “loan”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #751) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEAL

GREEN: DAPPER

BLUE: DO SOME GROOMING

PURPLE: ___STONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #751) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #751, are…

YELLOW: STEAL NICK, PALM, PINCH, POCKET

NICK, PALM, PINCH, POCKET GREEN: DAPPER NEAT, SHARP, SMART, TIDY

NEAT, SHARP, SMART, TIDY BLUE: DO SOME GROOMING BRUSH, DRESS, SHAVE, SHOWER

BRUSH, DRESS, SHAVE, SHOWER PURPLE: ___STONE BIRTH, KEY, MILE, TOUCH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake today came in thinking that there was a group linked by being scraped, so I had NICK, SHAVE, BRUSH, and PINCH together – but quickly realized I was on the wrong track.

Two of the groups had a link, with DO SOME GROOMING essential to achieving a DAPPER look. That said, some people are born dapper and probably need to do less of the grooming than most mortals.

These are the kind of people who own a pocket square and know 13 different ways to wear a cravat. And yes, I am thinking of George Clooney.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

