NYT Connections today (game #750) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

AIRPLANE

HIGHWAY

ROLLER COASTER

BRIDGE

VELVET

CROWN

NFL PLAYER

CIRCUS

WHIRLWIND

DRIVE

HOT TUB NOZZLE

FILLING

BLACK

VENEER

SOAP OPERA

PEAKS

NYT Connections today (game #750) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Orthodontics

Orthodontics GREEN: Life is a cabaret

Life is a cabaret BLUE: Partial film names

Partial film names PURPLE: Also a gang member in West Side Story

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #750) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DENTAL ADDITIONS

GREEN: METAPHORS FOR A DRAMATIC AND CHAOTIC EVENT

BLUE: SECOND WORDS IN DAVID LYNCH TITLES

PURPLE: WHAT "JET" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #750) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #750, are…

YELLOW: DENTAL ADDITIONS BRIDGE, CROWN, FILLING, VENEER

BRIDGE, CROWN, FILLING, VENEER GREEN: METAPHORS FOR A DRAMATIC AND CHAOTIC EVENT CIRCUS, ROLLER COASTER, SOAP OPERA, WHIRLWIND

CIRCUS, ROLLER COASTER, SOAP OPERA, WHIRLWIND BLUE: SECOND WORDS IN DAVID LYNCH TITLES DRIVE, HIGHWAY, PEAKS, VELVET

DRIVE, HIGHWAY, PEAKS, VELVET PURPLE: WHAT "JET" MIGHT REFER TO AIRPLANE, BLACK, HOT TUB NOZZLE, NFL PLAYER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Having spent a small fortune on all the DENTAL ADDITIONS here I really should have got the yellow group more quickly.

Instead, my eyes were drawn to the words PEAKS and VELVET – which will always be associated with Twin [Peaks] and Blue [Velvet], two of the works by the late and very great David Lynch.

For the record, the other films included in SECOND WORDS IN DAVID LYNCH TITLES are Mullholland DRIVE and Lost HIGHWAY.

METAPHORS FOR A DRAMATIC AND CHAOTIC EVENT was an equally easy spot. Just as well, as I would have struggled for hours to find the link between an NFL PLAYER and a HOT TUB NOZZLE. Congratulations if you did.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

