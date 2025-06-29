Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, June 29 (game #483).

NYT Strands today (game #484) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... Trellis beauties

NYT Strands today (game #484) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MITRE

SEAT

CLIP

ROOF

MAIL

WOLF

NYT Strands today (game #484) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #484) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #484) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #484, are…

JASMINE

CLEMATIS

WISTERIA

SWEETPEA

MOONFLOWER

SPANGRAM: CLIMBER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

After yesterday’s colorful treat, it was back to normal today – including a regular-length spangram, for a change.

I am sure there were a few green-fingered puzzlers who saw all of these “Trelis beauties” immediately, but I needed a hint to get going and JASMINE confirmed what we were searching for.

I had never heard of MOONFLOWER before; sunflower, yes – but not moon… After Googling it, I realized it was a plant I recognized and have seen often, but didn’t know the name of it until now. Thank you, Strands, for expanding my knowledge base.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

