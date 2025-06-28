Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, June 28 (game #482).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #483) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... Hue are my sunshine

NYT Strands today (game #483) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LINE

ROLL

BASIN

HOUSE

TRENCH

SEEN

NYT Strands today (game #483) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #483) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #483) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #483, are…

BLUE

GREEN

VIOLET

YELLOW

INDIGO

ORANGE

SPANGRAM: CHASING RAINBOWS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Wow. Strands, I didn’t know you could do this.

After a year or so of playing this game, it is really fun when something unexpected happens, like today’s color explosion – a tribute to International LGBT Pride Day yesterday, the NYC Pride March today and the six colors of the rainbow flag.

I must admit I really struggled to put together the spangram CHASING RAINBOWS seeing the whole thing in three stages – first rainbows, then sing, then chasing. All worth it, of course.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, June 28, game #482)

REMOTE

FLASHLIGHT

CLOCK

TOYS

CAMERA

SPANGRAM: BATTERIES REQUIRED