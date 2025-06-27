Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, June 27 (game #481).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #482) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... not included

NYT Strands today (game #482) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHILL

TRICK

REAL

CAMEL

GRATE

MOLE

NYT Strands today (game #482) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 17 letters

NYT Strands today (game #482) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 8th row Last side: left, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #482) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #482, are…

REMOTE

FLASHLIGHT

CLOCK

TOYS

CAMERA

SPANGRAM: BATTERIES REQUIRED

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Besides the pleasure of completing the word search, the other joy of Strands is the places it takes your mind. Today offered a trip down memory lane and the humble but often frustrating unsung hero of technology.

The theme “… not included” immediately made me think of Christmas Day frustrations of being gifted TOYS that were rendered redundant for the day because they required some AA batteries.

BATTERIES REQUIRED is the longest spangram I can remember seeing and it took up a huge chunk of the puzzle. I tapped out “batteries” twice before seeing the added “required”.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

