Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #481) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Playing dirty

NYT Strands today (game #481) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOLD

FUNK

LOVE

RIFT

FAKE

STUCK

NYT Strands today (game #481) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #481) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 5th column Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #481) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #481, are…

SHOVEL

BUCKET

TRUCK

FUNNEL

MOLD

RAKE

SIFTER

SPANGRAM: SANDBOX TOYS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s theme went over my head a little. After finding BUCKET and SHOVEL in quick succession, my mind went to construction site rather than SANDBOX TOYS, but I guess it works both ways.

A right-to-left spangram always plays with my mind a little bit and for extra fun today we had a yellow snake that took the unusual bottom-to-side route.

Apart from that, the biggest challenge was finding some words to include in the hints list – a sure sign that this particular edition was a little too easy.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, June 26, game #480)

TURKEY

QUAIL

GOOSE

PARTRIDGE

GROUSE

PHEASANT

SPANGRAM: GAME BIRDS