Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, June 26 (game #746).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #747) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COUNT

HARP

BIRD

WINGS

CHIC

GROUCH

BLUES

MARX

MONSTER

ROBE

CHEMICAL

CURRENT

BLOOD

FRESH

HALO

HAPPENING

NYT Connections today (game #747) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Vogue

Vogue GREEN: Heaven sent

Heaven sent BLUE: Jim Henson creations

Jim Henson creations PURPLE: Bros

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #747) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IN FASHION

GREEN: PARTS OF AN ANGEL COSTUME

BLUE: "SESAME STREET" FIGURES

PURPLE: BROTHERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #747) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #747, are…

YELLOW: IN FASHION CHIC, CURRENT, FRESH, HAPPENING

CHIC, CURRENT, FRESH, HAPPENING GREEN: PARTS OF AN ANGEL COSTUME HALO, HARP, ROBE, WINGS

HALO, HARP, ROBE, WINGS BLUE: "SESAME STREET" FIGURES BIRD, COUNT, GROUCH, MONSTER

BIRD, COUNT, GROUCH, MONSTER PURPLE: BROTHERS BLOOD, BLUES, CHEMICAL, MARX

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My enjoyment at whizzing through today’s puzzle without any mistakes is tempered by the fact that I didn’t get the BROTHERS group.

My reasoning for not putting the purple quartet together is that I initially thought that the inclusion of GROUCH, HARP and MARX indicated some kind of trap. But even with that possibility eliminated I still saw everything else before the link between Marx, BLUES, CHEMICAL and BLOOD.

I am sure there will be some players who prickle at the idea of angels having a “costume”. It doesn’t feel right somehow, although saying uniform would be a little more contentious.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, June 26, game #746)

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A SALAD CHEESE, DRESSING, LETTUCE, PROTEIN

CHEESE, DRESSING, LETTUCE, PROTEIN GREEN: KINDS OF MACHINES ENIGMA, PINBALL, SEWING, VENDING

ENIGMA, PINBALL, SEWING, VENDING BLUE: LEGAL DRAMAS DAMAGES, GOLIATH, MATLOCK, SUITS

DAMAGES, GOLIATH, MATLOCK, SUITS PURPLE: ENDING WITH PLAYING CARDS BOJACK, HAWKING, LOVELACE, MCQUEEN