A prominent leaker just spilled the beans on Google’s Pixel Watch 4

The upcoming smartwatch is set to launch on August 20

The leak includes a host of upgrades and new features

Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, but that hasn’t stopped various leaks emerging in the meantime. And now, we’ve just received another substantial rumor cache surrounding the device, revealing many of the new features we could see in a few weeks’ time.

The revelations come from prolific leaker Evan Blass, who recently posted them on X. There, Blass revealed a wide range of specs and features that could make it into Google’s smartwatch, as well as some official-looking slides that might be used on the device’s launch date.

Among the specs are measurements, display details, battery life, and more. Blass claims that the Pixel Watch 4 will come with 41mm and 45mm sizes, an always-on Actua 360 display with up to 3,000 nits of brightness, 30 hours of battery life in the 41mm model and 40 hours in the 45mm size, plus 25% faster charging when you use a Quick Charge Dock versus the regular rate.

As for sensors, Blass’s posts suggest that the Pixel Watch 4 will get dual-frequency GPS, an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen monitoring, plus the ability to sense heart-rate variability. There will also be safety features, including detection of hard falls and loss of pulse.

A significant upgrade

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

According to Blass’s images, you’ll get “40+ exercise modes and real-time stats” with the Pixel Watch 4, plus custom run plans and real-time guidance. It will also advise you if you’re ready for a tough workout or need a rest.

And the updates aren’t limited to health and fitness features. For instance, if you buy an LTE model, you’ll get two years of Google Fi Wireless data included for free (although this does not include calling).

The Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is built into the watch, and it looks like it’ll be on hand to help in a variety of ways. That includes the creation of “a playlist for a 10-minute-mile run,” in one of the examples given.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The slides also suggest you’ll be able to “Raise your wrist for quick AI assistant responses and personalized help” and “Keep the conversation going with AI text suggestions that sound like you.” Google seems to be promising Gemini integration with third-party wearable apps, too.

Overall, this looks like a significant upgrade over the Google Pixel Watch 3 – as long as the leak proves to be accurate, of course. But with the August 20 launch date fast approaching, we won’t have long to wait before we find out.