A flurry of Google Pixel Watch 4 leaks point to colors, sizes, and band options

Lists of Pixel Watch 4 colors and bands have leaked

41 mm and 45 mm models are predicted

We could see the new wearable turn up in August

If Google sticks to its previous schedule, then the successor to the Google Pixel Watch 3 should be breaking cover sometime in August – quite possibly alongside the Google Pixel 10 – and we've now seen a flurry of leaks around what to expect from the Pixel Watch 4.

Tipsters Roland Quandt (via Notebookcheck) and Arsène Lupin (via 9to5Google) have both posted extensive lists of the colors, sizes, and bands coming with the Pixel Watch 4, and the two sources are in agreement about what's coming.

We can expect Silver/Porcelain, Silver/Iris, Gray/Moonstone, Black/Obsidian, and Gold/Lemon to be the case color and watch band combinations, which include a few tweaks to the options you can currently get with the Pixel Watch 3.

There will also be a host of official bands to pick from. It seems the materials are staying the same, but the colors – including Jade, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Matte Black, and Indigo – all look like they're going to be new for 2025.

Rumors and renders

As expected, all of these combinations are going to be available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, and there will be LTE options alongside Wi-Fi-only models too. The bands will be available in multiple sizes as well, according to these leaks.

Nothing is certain until Google actually announces the Pixel Watch 4 and makes it official, but the fact that two of the most prominent tipsters in the business are coming up with the same lists adds more credibility to them.

We haven't heard too much in the way of Pixel Watch 4 leaks and rumors so far. There has been talk that the smartwatch will be more repairable than its predecessors, and that the device may launch with some useful software updates in tow.

There have also been leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 4, pointing to a design that's not too dissimilar to the current model. We'll most probably see a few more tidbits revealed in the next month or so, ahead of the launch.