Germany's top court has revived a legal case that could lead to a ban on ad blockers over copyright violations

The case originates from a lawsuit brought by a major German publisher against the firm behind Adblock Plus

If this comes to pass, Germany will be the second country in the world, after China, to ban ad blockers

The German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) has put into question the very legitimacy of ad blockers. The court is now investigating whether these programs – which, by default, block certain elements of a website – can be qualified as copyright infringement.

The case originates from a lawsuit brought by Axel Springer, a major German publisher, against Eyeo GmbH. Eyeo is the company behind Adblock Plus, which is one of the best ad blockers according to TechRadar's reviewers.

If ad blockers get banned in Germany, the consequences could be far wider than they seem at first glance. It's not just ad blockers that could be in danger, warns Mozilla, as "such a precedent could embolden legal challenges against other extensions that protect privacy, enhance accessibility, or improve security."