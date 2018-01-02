Mozilla Firefox review

After several years in the doldrums, Firefox has burst back onto the scene with a total redesign and very impressive performance. If you haven't tried it for a while, check it out; you'll be glad you did.

2017 was a great year for Firefox. After several years lagging behind its main competitors, Chrome and Edge, Mozilla’s browser found a new lease of life with the release of Quantum – Firefox’s biggest update since its launch 14 years ago.

Mozilla Firefox Download here: Mozilla Firefox Type: Web browser Developer: Mozilla Operating system: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

If you’ve not tried Firefox before, or you’ve strayed away to another browser, the latest version is well worth a look. It’s remarkably fast, putting Chrome’s performance to the test, and is packed with thoughtfully designed new features.

One of the best is the screenshot tool (accessible via the right-click context menu), which captures an entire web page without the need to scroll, or just a section if you prefer. The screenshot will then be uploaded to Mozilla’s servers so you can share or download it for 14 days.

The screenshot tool originated in Mozilla’s Firefox Test Pilot program, which lets users try new features and give their feedback before they’re integrated into the browser or made available as extensions. It’s well worth a look if you’re interested in getting a peek into the future and getting involved.

User experience

Quantum represented a huge change for Firefox under the hood, but the small changes also make a real difference to your browsing experience.

The interface has been fully redesigned with a cleaner look and subtle animations that serve to enhance the measurable improvements in performance.

All the browser’s security features are now located in the main Options menu rather than being spread throughout different parts of the interface. Phishing protection and pop-up blocking are activated by default, and tracking protection is only a click away.

We particularly like how easy it is to manage cached passwords. This is usually quite opaque, but Firefox makes it easy to see and manage a full list of stored logins, and even set a master password if you like. There’s no need to download a separate password manager.

