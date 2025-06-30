The AirPursue PM20 is Dreame's first air purifier

Tracking technology means it switches on when it detects your presence…

… and directs pure air wherever you go in a 16.4ft / 5m range

If you dream of your own personal clean air machine, Dreame has you covered with its first-ever air purifier. The unsettlingly named AirPursue PM20 comes fitted with radars that mean it can detect people and blast clean air in their direction. It's not a feature that I've seen in all my time writing about the best air purifiers on the market. This purifier also bears a striking resemblance to the Dyson Big+Quiet, but I'm sure that's just a coincidence.

Enter a room and the AirPursue will sense your presence and switch itself on, and then use its big, swivelling air-blaster cup to shoot clean air in your direction. The cup can rotate through 120 degrees, and follow you wherever you go within a radius of 16.4 feet (5 meters). The marketing materials suggest it'll be particularly helpful for allergy-sufferers.

It's not just an air purifier, either. Like a number of Dyson purifiers, it can double up as a circulating cooling fan in warmer weather, and act as a heater when it gets cold, too. So while it's bulky, it's doing its best to justify taking up your floorspace.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The tracking technology is the most unique part, but it also looks solid in terms of other features. There's a 4-layer filter system, including H13 HEPA filter. Like any good air purifier, it has the ability to capture and remove airborne allergens, bacteria, and other pollutants from the air (here's more on what air purifiers can help with). Rather more unusually, it also promises to break down formaldehyde. The PM20 will monitor air quality and report back on the precise levels of allergens, formaldehyde, TVOC, and other contaminants via an LCD display.

There's a companion app for remote control, plus voice assistance if you want to go hands-free.

Price & availability

The AirPursue PM20 is the flagship model, and comes with a list price of $999. It's designed for larger spaces, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 400 m³/h. There's also a smaller PM10 model for $899.99, which is designed for medium-sized rooms and has a CADR of 300 m³/h. Both are available to buy now in the US and Canada, direct from Dreame, and are also due to land on Amazon.

You might not be aware of Dreame. It's a newer home appliance brand, but in my opinion one to watch – it already features in TechRadar's best cordless vacuum guide and best hair dryer guide. I'm intrigued to see how its purifier debut performs – we'll have a review model winging its way to a tester already, and will report back as soon as possible.

