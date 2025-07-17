Dreame Aqua10 is designed to revolutionize robovac mopping

It comes with a roller mop that cleans itself as it mops

Also features a carpet guard, roller fluffer, and hot water bath in the dock

Dreame is quickly becoming a brand to watch when it comes to robot vacuum innovation. We loved the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, with its tiny feet and retractable navigation puck, when we tested it. That model was designed to clean in places traditional bots can't reach, but for its newest bots, Dreame has turned its attention to a different challenge: mopping.

Most of the best robot vacuums on the market can mop as well as vacuum, but the mop functions don't tend to be all that good, even on pricey bots. With the Aqua10 Series, Dreame aims to change that.

Rather than a fixed mop pad – either the D-shaped style or dual spinning discs – the Dreame Aqua10 uses a roller mop. When the pad rolls back into the underside of the bot, a scraper removes any dirt. It's then sprayed with fresh water before it meets the next patch of floor. That means if it's going over a spillage or dirty area, the grime won't stay on the pad and end up spread further across the floor. The pad spins at 100RPM, and clean water is applied evenly via 12 spray nozzles.

"We realized it’s not only about how strong the mop is – it’s about how clean the mop stays," says Sean Chen, a Dreame Managing Director.

There are a handful of robot vacuums on the market that use a roller for mopping. Current examples include the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni and the Eureka J20, the latter of which we tested out and were very impressed with.

However, with its Aqua10, Dreame has taken a few steps further, introducing three special features that the brand says are industry firsts. My personal favorite is the 'FluffRoll' roller fluffer. This spins around rapidly (1,000RPM!) in the opposite direction to the main mop roller, and ruffles up the fibers to make the pad softer and better at getting into grout lines and uneven tiles, and ultimately better for cleaning.

Dreame has also added a roller guard. This automatically closes over the roller when the bot approaches carpet or rugs, to prevent the damp roller from coming into contact with carpets.

Once the mopping is complete, the dock has the facilities for the roller to take a bath in its 'ThermoHub'. It'll soak in water of up to 100 °C to remove grease and grime.

The rest of the robot vacuum looks almost equally tech-packed, with an incredibly strong 30,000Pa of suction, and the same little threshold-hopping legs and retractable puck that we liked so much on the X50. Navigation and object avoidance come courtesy of AI powerhouse Nvidia, and there's Matter support for smart home integration.

The Dreame Aqua10 series is scheduled to go on sale starting Q4 2025 (so from October). Where and how much for is currently a mystery.