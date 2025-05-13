I test robot vacuums for a living, and this new bot has the best mopping system I've seen

Ecovacs has unveiled the new Deebot X9 Pro Omni robot vacuum

It features self-cleaning Ozmo roller mop and lifting brush rolls

It also introduces an innovative 'Blast' suction system

Ecovacs' new Deebot X9 Pro Omni is a hybrid robot vacuum and mop that looks like it could solve my hard-floor cleaning woes for good – I regularly test robovacs in my role as Homes Editor at TechRadar, and I've yet to find one that does a good job of scrubbing my hard floors.

A big issue with traditional robovac mopping systems is that because the mops are only cleaned at the end of the job (either by the dock or by hand) they tend to spread spillages around the floor rather than clearing them away.

Ecovacs' answer is the Ozmo roller mop. Most of today's best robot vacuums have either a fixed, D-shaped mop pad or two spinning discs, but the newest Deebot robovacs use a mop-wrapped roller.

The roller applies pressure as it rotates, and is able to extend out to the side to clean close to the edges of rooms. The really ingenious part is that there's a scraper that constantly siphons off the dirty water and any debris as the roller rotates, and the roller is then fed with clean water ready to continue mopping.

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

It's a relatively simple idea – inspired by today's best wet and dry vacuums – but it could make a massive difference to how effectively this robot vacuum can deal with spillages. The system was introduced in the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, which was launched at the start of 2025, and appears in the newly unveiled Deebot X9 Pro Omni and another new sister model, the T80 Omni.

While the idea of roller mops is still very new, Ecovacs isn't the only brand to explore this design – it also appears in the Eureka J20 and Narwal Flow. Where the X9 Pro Omni takes things a step further is that it combines the Ozmo mop with a brush roll that can lift up, solving another of my bug-bears with hybrid robovacs.

Having the brush roll down while the bot mops means the bristles quickly get damp and gunked up – dust and grime plus water is not a pleasant combination. Here, the roller is tucked up and out of the way, meaning I won't need to worry about mop mess finding its way onto my carpets next time I set the bot on a vacuuming run.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3, 2, 1, blast off

Another interesting addition with the X9 Pro Omni is a new 'BLAST' ('Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology') system, designed to offer better suction with less outright power.

“With the BLAST system, we didn’t just boost suction – we redesigned the entire airflow from the ground up," Michelle Jones, US associate brand marketing director at Ecovacs told TechRadar.

"Most robot vacuums rely on increasing motor wattage alone to improve suction, which can create more noise and drain battery life. BLAST takes a smarter, more efficient approach – starting with our new SuperBoost battery, continuing through a larger air inlet, optimized air ducts, and newly engineered fan blades. This system moves more air with less resistance, delivering consistently strong suction with less noise."

She added that BLAST could represent "a major step forward in both performance and everyday usability – especially for homes with pets, rugs, or heavy foot traffic.” The proof will be in the testing, and we'll report back once we've had a chance to review this model properly.

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

The Deebot X9 Pro Omni is available to buy now, at a list price of $1,599 but with an early bird deal that takes it down to $1,299.99. You can purchase it directly from Ecovacs or pick one up via Amazon. Ecovacs hasn't confirmed if or when Deebot X9 Pro Omni will be available outside the US.

It has been launched alongside another new robot vacuum – the T80 Omni, which still has the Ozmo roller mop, but doesn't feature lifting brushroll or the new Blast suction system. That model is a little cheaper (although still firmly in the premium price bracket) at $1,199.99 down to $1,079.99 at Ecovacs or Amazon.