As one of TechRadar's Homes editors, I've been busy sifting through all the home appliance deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales. There are plenty of decent ones, but the best I've spotted is one the Eufy X10 Pro Omni – it's down to $499.99 (was $899.99 ) in the US, and £537 (was £799 ) in the UK. That's a new lowest-ever price in both territories.

This model holds the coveted #1 spot in our ranking of the best robot vacuums around, and with good reason. The cleaning powers are great – both vacuuming and mopping are a cut above average – and this bot will navigate accurately and avoid obstacles reliably. In fact, the only thing it really struggles with is tall thresholds (so if your home has chunky room boundaries, check out my alternative picks further down this post).

One big bonus is that this model comes with a multifunctional clean station. That means that when the robot docks, the base will take care of a load of maintenance tasks for you, from emptying the dust to refilling the onboard water tanks to cleaning the mop pads. You usually have to pay a lot more to get that kind of functionality.

US deal Eufy X10 Pro Omni: was $899.99 now $499.99 at Amazon US shoppers can get a massive 44% off list price on this superb home helper. It's a new lowest-ever price: previously, the cheapest we'd seen this bot go for was $519.99. On test, we found this robovac offered excellent vacuuming and mopping, and our reviewer was impressed with how hands-off everything was, thanks to the multifunctional base station.

UK deal Eufy X10 Pro Omni: was £799 now £537 at Amazon In the UK, there's 33% off this excellent bot, which is a new lowest-ever price (previously, the cheapest we'd seen it go for was £579). It vacuums extremely well, and mops effectively too. Plus, the base station will take care of all kinds of maintenance tasks, from emptying dust to refilling water tanks and cleaning the mop pads.

In our Eufy X10 Pro Omni review, our tester commented that this robovac has "excellent suction power" and "navigates around obstacles very well indeed". He was especially impressed with the mopping, which comes courtesy of two rotating pads that apply 2.2lbs of pressure and spin at 180rpm, to really scrub your hard floors, resulting in "a top-notch clean with no puddles or streaking".

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Qrevo S offers many of the same things the Eufy model does – including a comprehensive dock – for a lower price (again, the cheapest one we have on record). We haven't tested this exact model, but Roborock is an excellent robot vacuum brand, delivering consistently good cleaning, accurate navigation and an easy-to-use app.

Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop: was $429.99 now $249.99 at Amazon This Roborock bot has had its second price cut of Prime Day, and hit another lowest-ever price. It's less advanced than the Eufy model in that the dock only empties dust and doesn't take care of any other maintenance, but the bot itself looks excellent. I've tested plenty of Roborock robot vacs, and am always impressed – they consistently deliver accurate navigation and thorough cleaning, and are easy to use. The Q7 M5+ has a strong 10,000Pa of suction and anti-tangle rollers.

