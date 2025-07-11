There are plenty of strong robot vacuum deals in the Prime Day sales, but – with just hours to go before the event finishes – I think I've found my favorite. The Roborock Q7 M5 is now $159.99 (was $299.90) at Amazon. That's a new lowest-ever price on this model, and about the cheapest you can find a half-decent robot vacuum for anywhere.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

The Q7 M5 is much better than half-decent, too. It packs 10,00Pa of suction, which is a figure I'd expect from a much pricier model, and can mop as well as vacuum. While there's no automatic dust emptying, the onboard bin is larger than usual. Roborock makes consistently great robot vacuums, and is the brand I'd always choose if I were buying my own.

Read on for a closer look at this deal – followed by a couple of more expensive (but equally great value) alternative deals if the Q7 M5 isn't right for you. Alternatively, if you're in the mood for more deal-hunting, head to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub for more of the best deals still available.

47% off Roborock Q7 M5: was $299.90 now $159.99 at Amazon This might be the perfect budget robovac deal. There's a massive 47% off, taking the price down to a very affordable $160. It's rare to see a half-decent bot for cheaper than this, and it's a new lowest-ever price for this model, to boot. The main compromise you're making is that there's no auto-empty dock, which means you'll need to empty the small onboard bin yourself. Otherwise, it looks like a fantastic all-rounder – there's an impressive 10,00Pa of suction, mopping functionality, and reliable LiDAR navigation, plus it comes from one of the best robovac brands. A brilliant budget buy.

The Q7 M5 comes from Roborock, which is, for my money, the best robot vacuum brand around. I've tested a number of bots from this brand, and they're consistently well-built and easy to use, and deliver thorough cleaning and accurate navigation. The fact that there's no auto-empty means the dock is nice and compact, and a better fit for smaller homes. It's also a strong choice if you're looking for a secondary robot that can live on a less frequently used floor of your home.

More of today's best robot vacuum deals

If you have a larger home or lots of hard floors, you might want to consider a model with a self-empty dock or more advanced capabilities. Thankfully, there are strong deals on robot vacuums that offer just that.

Roborock Q10 S5+ The Q10 S5+ is back at its cheapest ever – and it's very rare for prices to drop this low. This Roborock comes with a neat auto-empty dock, making it a more hands-off option. It has the same powerful 10,000Pa of suction as the Q7 above. Like that model, it can mop, but here the mop pads can automatically lift when the bot is going over carpet. That extra $40 is a worthwhile investment if you have a bigger home or more dust.

44% off Eufy X10 Pro Omni: was $899.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Want to push the boat out even more? This is our #1 rated robovac, and there's a massive $400 off list price, taking it to a new lowest-ever price. This model goes a step further than either of the bots above – not only does it mop and vacuum, but the self-empty dock will take care of a wide range of maintenance tasks, including washing and drying the mop pads and refilling the onboard water tanks.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals