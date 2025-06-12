It's not every day that you see one of the best robot vacuums reduced in price by almost 50%. But that is a deal we've just spotted for the Roborock Q7, which is on sale at Amazon for only $159.99 (was $299.99).

Considering that the Q7 was already a budget-friendly robot vacuum, the fact that you can snap it up for a cent under $160 makes it by far the best option for the money. A great and affordable option to consider if you want to take all the stress out of cleaning your floors and let the Q7 do it for you.

Today’s best Roborock Q7 Robot Vacuum deal

Roborock Q7 Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon An almost 50% discount on Roborock's budget-friendly vacuum is frankly ridiculous. It also includes a very capable mop that will take good care of your hard floors. With strong suction, precise control via the app, and LiDAR navigation, you're getting a seriously good vacuum for not a lot of money.

Despite not being a household name, Roborock is challenging the likes of Shark and Dyson for the title of the best robot vacuum. They have an impressive lineup of options, with the Q7 being one of the most affordable.

The Q7 is a vacuum and mop combo that features 30-level adjustable water flow and 4200Pa suction. That's enough flow and suction to keep your hard floors clean and your carpets free from dirt. PreciSense LiDAR Navigation also helps to ensure obstacles are avoided and corners of rooms are covered.

Check out our cheapest robot vacuums to compare all your other options. We've also got a guide to the best robovacs to suit different needs. It looks like there's no better time to make the jump to letting a robot vacuum do the job you don't have time for.