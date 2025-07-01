The excellent Shark Cordless Vertex Pro is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

Looking for a powerful yet cost-effective solution to the mess that steadily builds on your carpet or hard floor? You need something from the makers of many of the best cordless vacuums – and I’ve spotted an excellent deal. Right now, you can buy the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro at Amazon for $269.99 (was $449.99).

The hefty 40% price cut works out at $180 off the regular price and brings it down to its lowest price since Black Friday. Previously, the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro has seen a few price drops, bringing it down to around $300, but it’s rare to see it go as low as this.

The Shark Cordless Vertex Pro offers a self-cleaning brush roll along with duo clean power fins, which provide nonstop contact so it picks up more in every pass, saving you effort as you clean. It also provides real-time readouts on runtimes and performance so you always know what’s going on as you clean. It’ll also work as a removable hand vac, so what more could you need?

Today’s best Shark cordless vacuum deal

Shark Cordless Vertex Pro: was $449.99 now $269.99 at Amazon Packing in everything you could want from a quality vacuum cleaner, the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro has HEPA filtration for capturing allergens, a multiflex wand which helps you reach awkward areas, and its self-cleaning brush roll for effective pet hair pickup. It’s a good all-rounder whether you’re looking to clean your living room, tidy up after your pet, or giving your car a quick sweep up.

Shark is a name you’ll see a lot when reading up on the best vacuum cleaners. While the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro isn’t in any of our roundups, it does command a strong four-star rating.

In our Shark Cordless Vertex Pro review, we called it “powerful, if a little heavy”. It “picks up dust and debris from carpet and hard floors with ease” while it has a “flexible hose and LED headlights [which] made it easy to clean nooks and crannies”. It’s noisy and heavy, but you get a lot of power for the price.

It’s designed well so that the soft front roller pulls in particles and the powerfins deliver nonstop contact to sweep every little bit of debris up. A runtime of 60 minutes should suit most homes, too, while being able to get seemingly every awkward part of your home can only be a good thing. With a focus on pet hair, it’s sure to appeal to those seeking the best vacuum for pet hair.

If you want to read up on Shark’s main rival, we also have the best Dyson vacuum cleaners to consider. When it comes to saving you even more effort, don’t miss the robot vacuum deals going on too. Buy one of these and you won’t have to worry about doing any vacuuming for yourself.