Shark's best cordless vacuum just dropped to a new record-low price ahead of Prime Day

Officially, Prime Day(s) doesn't kick off until next week, but there are some excellent deals live already. The best one I've spotted is the Shark PowerDetect Auto-Empty for $429.99 (was $599.99 ) at Amazon. This is the newest and highest-spec Shark vacuum, down to the lowest price we have on record.

I've tested it out, and was impressed by how it manages to take all the effort out of cleaning. One major selling point is the auto-empty dock, which features a large dust cup that you'll only have to empty once in a blue moon. The vacuum itself has some useful automation features too – it'll increase suction when it detects a lot of dirt on the floor, or when approaching the edge of a room, for instance. All of that means an efficient clean with minimal fuss required from you.

This season's Amazon sales event will run for four days (Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11) and include price drops on all kinds of tech, from home appliances to TVs to laptops. We'll be reporting on all the best deals in our Amazon Prime Day hub, which is already packed with early offers.

Early Prime Day deal: Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty

(Image credit: Future)

In our Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum review, our tester commented that "the suction power and features more than justify the price, and it's worth investing in the version with the auto-empty dock, which makes things even more fuss-free."

While it's a little heavier than other Shark vacuums, such as the Detect Pro, the payoff is more power. The floorhead has also been designed with an ingenious squeegee that enables it to suck debris up (rather than pushing it around) when the vacuum is pulled backwards over it. This means an even more efficient clean, and I found the feature worked a treat in practice.